Shipt : Announces Same-Day Delivery Partnership with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, a leading delivery service and marketplace, announced today that it is partnering with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) to offer same-day deliveries to customers through both companies' platforms. Consumers across the country can now select same-day delivery with Shipt when purchasing directly through Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY, or order from the two stores through Shipt.

"Shipt shoppers are the secret sauce, and both our customers and retail partners benefit from the magic shoppers work in the aisle," said Kelly Caruso Chief Executive Officer of Shipt. "We're thrilled shoppers will now easily connect customers with everything from wall decor to non-stick pans to car seats, all while helping Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY reliably meet the demand for same-day delivery of their merchandise."

Shipt customers can choose Bed Bath & Beyond or buybuy BABY in app and on Shipt.com to add any products to their order – categories include bedding, kitchen and cookware, storage and cleaning, home decor, toys and learning, nursing and feeding, and car seats. Delivery is free on all orders over $35 for customers who have purchased an annual Shipt membership. Customers can also pay for delivery on a per-order basis.

When ordering online at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com, the same-day delivery service is available to customers at a flat rate fee of $4.99 for orders over $39, providing them with a simple and easy option. Once the order is placed, Shipt will make the delivery.

As a growing online same-day delivery marketplace, Shipt is constantly adding new, multi-vertical retail partners, allowing customers to increasingly see Shipt as a simple solution for every need while helping businesses meet their demands. Behind every delivery, there is a Shipt shopper with a dedication to customer service.

To determine if same-day delivery of Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuyBABY products is available through Shipt in any location, visit shipt.com/bed-bath-and-beyond-inc .

For more details and to download the app, visit www.shipt.com and follow @shipt on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

Shipt Media Contact:

press@shipt.com

312-464-9553

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of domestic merchandise and home furnishings. The Company also provides a variety of textile products, amenities and other goods to institutional customers in the hospitality, cruise line, healthcare and other industries. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shipt-announces-same-day-delivery-partnership-with-bed-bath--beyond-inc-301144579.html

SOURCE Shipt