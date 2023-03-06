Advanced search
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:12:20 2023-03-06 pm EST
1.405 USD   -5.70%
Unisys, Bed Bath & Beyond slide after removal from small-cap index

03/06/2023 | 02:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: People shop at Bed Bath & Beyond in Michigan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of IT services firm Unisys Corp tumbled 16.7% on Monday and shares of embattled home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc fell about 4% after it was announced they will be removed from the small-cap S&P 600 index in two weeks.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, a unit of S&P Global Inc, made the announcement after markets closed on Friday to coincide with the quarterly rebalancing of its indexes, including the large-cap S&P 500 and mid-cap S&P 400.

Shares of Unysis have fallen 80% over the past 12 months. As of Friday, the company's market capitalization was $330.9 million, according to Refinitiv data, or less than the $850 million market cap required for inclusion in the small-cap index.

Unysis shares were trading at $4.065.

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock is down 43% since the end of December and was trading at about $1.435 a share on Friday, down from a 12-month high of $30.06 on March 7, 2022. Its market cap as of Friday was $174.1 million.

About a month ago, the company said it raised about $225 million of equity and may obtain another $800 million over the next 10 months as it fights to stave off bankruptcy.

Other notable changes to take effect March 20 was the addition to the S&P 500 of credit-scoring services firm Fair Isaac Corp to replace telecom company Lumen Technologies Inc, which is moving to the small-cap index.

Fair Isaac shares rose 0.25% to $707.01, on track to mark a record closing high, while Lumen shares bounced off near-record lows, up 4.57% at $3.315 a share.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash; additional reporting by Lance Tupper; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2023
