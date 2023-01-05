Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:53 2023-01-05 pm EST
1.645 USD   -31.74%
04:30pWall St drops more than 1% with jobs data feeding fears of more Fed tightening
RE
04:13pBed Bath & Beyond Sees Wider Fiscal Q3 Loss; Notes 'Substantial Doubt' to Continue as Going Concern; Shares Close 30% Lower
MT
04:00pWall St ends down; jobs data feeds fears of more Fed tightening
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wall St drops more than 1% with jobs data feeding fears of more Fed tightening

01/05/2023 | 04:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

*

U.S. private payrolls rise more than expected

*

Initial weekly jobless claims fall

*

Tesla drops as sales of China-made vehicles fall

*

Indexes down: Dow 1.02%, S&P 1.16%, Nasdaq 1.47%

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes lost more than 1% on Thursday, with Nasdaq leading the declines, as evidence of a tight labor market eroded hopes that the Federal Reserve could pause its rating hiking cycle anytime soon as it keeps focused on inflation.

Thursday's ADP National Employment report showed a higher-than-expected rise in private employment in December. Another report showed weekly jobless claims fell last week.

On Wednesday, another data set showed a moderate fall in U.S. job openings. While a strong labor market would usually be welcomed as a sign of economic strength, investors currently see it as a reason for the Fed to keep interest rates high.

"It's very clear that good news on the labor market means bad news for the stock market. Data is showing that the labor market is very resilient," said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise in Tory Michigan.

"As long as the labor market is resilient, the Federal Reserve has to continue to tighten financial conditions to bring inflation down," said that strategist who expects investors to be keenly focused on wage inflation in Friday's jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 339.69 points, or 1.02%, to 32,930.08, the S&P 500 lost 44.87 points, or 1.16%, to 3,808.1 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 153.52 points, or 1.47%, to 10,305.24.

The indexes lost steam late in the day, ending close to their session lows. They had pared losses in the early afternoon when St. Louis Federal Reserve leader James Bullard said 2023 could finally bring some welcome relief on the inflation front.

While Saglimbene noted that Bullard's comments were not surprising, his suggestion that rate hikes were starting to show some signs of dampening inflation, provided some reassurance.

Among the S&P's 11 major sectors, real estate - which was the biggest percentage gainer on Wednesday - lead Thursday's sector losses with a 2.9% drop, with utilities came next, falling 2.2%.

The sole gainer was energy, which closed up 1.99% after crude oil futures settled higher.

On Wednesday, Wall Street's main indexes had erased some of their gains after minutes from the Fed's December meeting showed officials were laser-focused on fighting inflation even as they agreed to slow the hiking pace to limit economic risks.

Earlier Thursday both Kansas City Fed leader Esther George and Atlanta President Raphael Bostic stressed that the central bank's priority was to curb inflation through policy tightening.

Traders see rates peaking at slightly above 5% in June.

The more comprehensive non farm payrolls report due on Friday, will be looked to for further clues on labor demand and the rate hike trajectory.

Among individual stocks, Tesla Inc ended down 2.9% after December sales of its China-made electric vehicles fell to a five-month low, while Amazon.com Inc finished down 2.4% after it announced increased layoff plans.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc finished down 6% at $35.19 after the drugstore chain posted a quarterly loss on an opioid litigation charge.

Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc plunged 29.9% to $1.69 after the home goods retailer said it was exploring options, including bankruptcy.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.58-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.44-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 68 new highs and 66 new lows.

On U.S. exchanges was 10.21 billion shares changed hands compared with the 10.79 billion moving average for the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew in New York, Shubham Batra, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur, Shounak Dasgupta and David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -2.37% 83.12 Delayed Quote.2.17%
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, INC. -1.32% 308.75 Delayed Quote.0.49%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -1.13% 0.67504 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -29.88% 1.69 Delayed Quote.-7.97%
BRENT OIL 1.00% 78.8 Delayed Quote.-4.36%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.22% 1.1909 Delayed Quote.-1.07%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.65% 0.73662 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL -1.02% 32930.08 Real-time Quote.0.37%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.82% 1.05202 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.14% 0.012114 Delayed Quote.-0.07%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -1.47% 10305.24 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.95% 0.62242 Delayed Quote.-1.61%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.41% 403.7596 Real-time Quote.-3.89%
TESLA, INC. -2.90% 110.34 Delayed Quote.-7.74%
WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. -6.13% 35.19 Delayed Quote.0.35%
WTI 0.75% 74.028 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
All news about BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
04:30pWall St drops more than 1% with jobs data feeding fears of more Fed tightening
RE
04:13pBed Bath & Beyond Sees Wider Fiscal Q3 Loss; Notes 'Substantial Doubt' to Continue as G..
MT
04:00pWall St ends down; jobs data feeds fears of more Fed tightening
RE
04:00pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Tumble Amid More Signs of Trouble for Retai..
MT
02:40pWall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears
RE
02:06pTop Midday Decliners
MT
01:48pSector Update: Consumer Stocks Underwater with Broader Thursday Markets
MT
01:29pSector Update: Consumer
MT
01:00pBed Bath & Beyond Considering Bankruptcy, Cites 'Substantial Doubt' it Can Continue as ..
MT
12:23pWall St drops as tight labor market, Fed officials' view fan rate fears
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 951 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 021 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,19x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 281 M 281 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,29x
EV / Sales 2024 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 2,41 $
Average target price 3,18 $
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Crossen SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.-7.97%281
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.02%14 885
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.-0.74%7 866
RH-5.21%6 384
DUNELM GROUP PLC4.29%2 475
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED0.00%645