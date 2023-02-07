Advanced search
    BBBY   US0758961009

BED BATH & BEYOND INC.

(BBBY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:45:16 2023-02-07 pm EST
3.000 USD   -48.80%
Wall Street gains as investors digest Powell comments

02/07/2023 | 02:57pm EST
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Microsoft up on investment in AI

*

DuPont climbs on strong Q4 profit

*

Boeing up on announcement of layoffs

*

Dow up 0.19%, S&P 500 up 0.58%, Nasdaq up 0.89%

Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained in choppy trading on Tuesday as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell about how long the fight to tame inflation may take.

His comments came after a strong jobs report last week stymied rising hopes of less aggressive monetary policy. "We didn't expect it to be this strong," Powell said at the Economic Club of Washington, referring to last Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for January, but it "shows why we think this will be a process that takes quite a bit of time."

"Powell expects they’re not going to be cutting rates anytime soon, but that there is a good path, that they’re accomplishing what they need to accomplish,” said Shawn Cruz, head trading strategist at TD Ameritrade.

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 fluctuated during and after Powell's remarks.

The Fed raised interest rates by 25 basis points last week, with markets now pricing in a peak rate above 5% after data on Friday showed the U.S. economy added jobs at a rapid pace in January.

Boosting the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 was Microsoft Corp. The company's shares added 3.38% as the company unveiled an integration of ChatGPT, a chatbot from OpenAI, into its products.

U.S.-listed shares of Baidu Inc soared 11.43% as the Chinese search engine said it would conclude the testing of its ChatGPT-style project "Ernie Bot" in March.

Six of the top 11 sectors on the S&P 500 fell, but technology was among top gainers, up 1.61%.

Among top gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Boeing Inc climbed 2.82% after the U.S. planemaker confirmed it expects to cut about 2,000 white-collar jobs.

Views that rates would stay higher for longer dragged U.S. stock indexes down on Monday. But all three major averages are in the black for 2023, with the Nasdaq adding over 13%, led by a revival in battered mega-cap growth stocks.

So far, more than half of the companies on the S&P 500 have reported quarterly earnings, with 69.1% of them beating expectations, according to Refinitiv. Still, analysts expect fourth-quarter earnings to decline 3.1%.

At 2:24 p.m. EST (1924 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.77 points, or 0.19%, to 33,954.79, the S&P 500 gained 23.72 points, or 0.58%, to 4,134.8 and the Nasdaq Composite added 105.46 points, or 0.89%, to 11,992.91.

DuPont De Nemours Inc jumped 6.88% on a higher-than-expected quarterly profit supported by higher pricing for its products.

Bed Bath & Beyond plunged 45.73% as the home-goods retailer seeks a $1 billion raise in a last-ditch effort to avoid bankruptcy.

Later on Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden will deliver the annual State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl in New York, Johann M Cherian and Shubham Batra in Bengaluru Editing by Anil D'Silva and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.83% 0.69464 Delayed Quote.1.54%
BAIDU, INC. 11.82% 159.705 Delayed Quote.24.86%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. -48.80% 3.0093 Delayed Quote.21.51%
BOEING 3.43% 213.89 Delayed Quote.8.15%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.20365 Delayed Quote.-0.43%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.74577 Delayed Quote.1.04%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.82% 34156.99 Real-time Quote.2.24%
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC. 6.95% 77.405 Delayed Quote.6.34%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.05% 1.0721 Delayed Quote.0.81%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.08% 0.012078 Delayed Quote.0.62%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 4.20% 267.37 Delayed Quote.7.07%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.90% 12113.79 Real-time Quote.13.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.6316 Delayed Quote.-0.36%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 5 622 M - -
Net income 2023 -1 288 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 791 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,40x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 681 M 681 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 32 000
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Duration : Period :
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BED BATH & BEYOND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 5,86 $
Average target price 1,58 $
Spread / Average Target -73,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sue E. Gove President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Laura Crossen SVP-Finance, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Harriet Edelman Independent Chairman
Scott Lindblom Chief Technology & Digital Officer
Andrea M. Weiss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BED BATH & BEYOND INC.21.51%681
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.56%14 601
WILLIAMS-SONOMA, INC.22.25%8 963
RH28.61%7 344
DUNELM GROUP PLC22.57%2 907
BRISCOE GROUP LIMITED3.26%665