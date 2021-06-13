Washington Prime to file bankruptcy as soon as this week-sources

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Mall owner Washington Prime
Group Inc is preparing to seek bankruptcy protection as
soon as this week after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to
temporarily close some of its roughly 100 shopping centers
across the United States and businesses were unable to pay it
rent, people familiar with the matter said.
The Columbus, Ohio-based company, formed in 2014 following a
spin-off from mall giant Simon Property Group Inc, owns
properties that include open-air town centers and enclosed
malls, with roughly a third concentrated in the Midwest. Its
tenants include brand-name retailers pushed to the brink by the
pandemic, such as J.C. Penney Co Inc, which filed for bankruptcy
last year. Other tenants include retailers that borrowed money
last year to bolster their finances during the crisis such as
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc and Macy's Inc.
The real estate investment trust's consideration of a
Chapter 11 court restructuring to rework roughly $4 billion of
debt marks the latest company in the broader retail landscape to
wilt under a global public health crisis that kept U.S. shoppers
home for months on end.
The U.S. economy is now sharply rebounding with more than
140 million Americans fully vaccinated and businesses reopening.
Nevertheless, previous government stay-at-home orders and
business closures designed to slow the pandemic crushed many
retailers' bottom lines, imperiling their ability to pay rent to
landlords such as Washington Prime. Other mall owners such as
CBL & Associates Properties Inc and Pennsylvania Real
Estate Investment Trust filed for bankruptcy last year.
Washington Prime did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
The company could be put up for sale in concert with the
expected bankruptcy filing, one of the sources said. It is in
talks for roughly $100 million of so-called debtor-in-possession
financing to aid operations during bankruptcy proceedings, the
source said.
The size of the financing will depend on whether Washington
Prime reaches a debt restructuring deal with creditors before
filing for bankruptcy or needs to continue negotiations while
navigating court proceedings, in which case it could approach
$150 million, the source added.
Washington Prime has said in public filings that it is in
talks with creditors to restructure its finances and might need
to seek bankruptcy protection.
The company has not yet made a final decision on whether it
will seek bankruptcy protection, some of the sources said. The
timing of any bankruptcy filing, should one occur, could slip
depending on the progress of ongoing talks with creditors, these
sources said.
Washington Prime is currently operating under a forbearance
agreement with bondholders and lenders that expires Monday
night. The agreement has been extended several times since
Washington Prime skipped a $23.2 million interest payment on
bonds due Feb. 15.
The discussions have dragged on as negotiators wrestle with
Washington Prime's improved business prospects and the potential
that creditors might realize better financial recoveries, the
sources familiar with the proceedings said. Washington Prime's
stock soared earlier this year before falling, and experienced
another brief surge in early June.
The talks include investment firm SVPGlobal, among
Washington Prime's largest creditors, the sources said.
SVPGlobal declined to comment.
Fallout from the pandemic last year forced Washington Prime
to close some properties for a time and relax collection of rent
from its tenants, squeezing the mall owner's finances. During
the throes of the pandemic in 2020, Washington Prime's rental
income plummeted about $127 million from 2019 levels due to the
pandemic.
During the first three months of this year, Washington
Prime's rental income was off roughly $20 million compared with
the same time period in 2020. Its cash flows from operations for
the three months ending in March were $3.3 million, a plunge
from $10 million during the same time period in 2020.
(Reporting by Mike Spector; editing by Edward Tobin)