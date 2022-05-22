Bedmutha Industries : Credit Rating

Date: 22/05/2022 To To Department of Corporate Services, Listing Department, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited PhirojJeejibhoy Towers, Dalal Street, C‐1, G‐Block, Bandra‐Kurla Complex Mumbai - 400 001 Bandra, (E), Mumbai - 400 0051 Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Credit Rating.

Ref: Announcement pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Scrip Code: 533270; Scrip Symbol: BEDMUTHA

With reference to the captioned subject, would like to inform you that INFOMERICS Valuation and Rating Private Limited, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accredited rating agency, released the credit ratings on its web portal for both long‐term and short term debts of the Company vide its press release on May 20, 2022.

We have enclosed the Press Release dated May 20, 2022 for your information.

Following are the details of ratings: