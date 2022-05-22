Bedmutha Industries : Credit Rating

Ref: Announcement pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Scrip Code: 533270; Scrip Symbol: BEDMUTHA
With reference to the captioned subject, would like to inform you that INFOMERICS Valuation and Rating Private Limited, a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) accredited rating agency, released the credit ratings on its web portal for both long‐term and short term debts of the Company vide its press release on May 20, 2022.
We have enclosed the Press Release dated May 20, 2022 for your information.
Following are the details of ratings:
Instrument /
Amount (Rs. Crore)
Ratings
Rating Action
Complexity
Facility
Indicator
Long
Term
Bank
185.78
IVR
BBB‐
/
Stable
Assigned
Simple
Facilities
Outlook [IVR Triple
B
Minus
with
Stable Outlook
Short
Term
Bank
73.51
IVR
A3
[IVR A
Assigned
Simple
Facilities
Three]
Total
259.29
Kindly take the same on your records.
The above information and press release will also be available in our web portal i.e. www.bedmutha.com.
The rating assigned to the bank facilities of Bedmutha Industries Limited (BIL) derived strength from experienced team of management with over four decades of experience and execution capabilities in the wire manufacturing industry, established market position supported by diversified product, end user industries and reputed customer portfolio and low customer concentration risk, healthy profitability supported by subsidy receipts from Government of Maharashtra, adequate capacity available to ramp up over the medium term leading to moderate capex requirement and moderate financial profile with above average debt protection metrics; financial flexibility arising from demonstrated support from promoter and strategic investors. The ratings however remained constrained by susceptibility to fluctuations in commodity prices to the extent of raw material inventory holding; overall low susceptibility of revenue and margins to fluctuations in steel and copper prices, working capital intensive nature of operations, competition from organized and unorganized segment though established brand provides comfort.
1
Key Rating Sensitivities:
Upward Factors
Significant growth in scale of business with improvement in profitability metrics thereby leading to overall improvement in cash accruals as envisaged
Improvement in the capital structure along with improvement in debt service parameters
Downward Factors
Larger-than-expecteddebt-funded capex, leading to deterioration in the financial profile, especially liquidity, gearing and debt coverage metrics
Stretch in the working capital cycle leading to deterioration in liquidity
List of Key Rating Drivers with Detailed Description
Key Rating Strengths
Experienced team of management with over four decades of experience and execution capabilities in the wire manufacturing industry
Bedmutha Industries Limited (BIL) is a part of Bedmutha Group, spearheaded by Mr. K. R. Bedmutha and supported by Mr. Vijay and Ajay Bedmutha with diversified business interest in steel wire & copper sector, technical consultancy, chemical, agriculture, power and infrastructure sector. The promoters have over 4 decades of experience with strong technical and marketing expertise in wire drawing industry. The group is supported by team of professionals.
Established market position supported by diversified product, end user industries and reputed customer portfolio and low customer concentration risk
The company has two divisions steel and copper wire division. BIL has pan India presence with significant presence in western and southern Indian states and has a well- entrenched presence on the back of large manufacturing capacities, established brand and long-standing relationship with customers. It has a wide customer base including traders and manufacturers across different industries like engineering and infrastructure, auto components, agriculture, household segment and so on. Out of total sales of BIL,
2
Top 5 customers contribute to ~20% of sales in 9MFY2022. Out of total raw material procured by BIL, Top 5 suppliers contribute to ~50% of raw material purchased in 9MFY2022.
Healthy profitability supported by subsidy receipts from Government of Maharashtra
The operating margin remained healthy in the range of 5.16% to 7.37% during the past 3 years ended as on FY21, however same has improved and stood at 10.32% during 9MFY2022. Net cash accruals in 9MFY22 remained positive at INR 37.19 crore. The company profitability remains supported by subsidy from Government of Maharashtra in the form of GST refund. The subsidy is expected to remain in force till FY2025, thereby leading to healthy operating margins. Healthy profitability backed by subsidy receivable is expected to generate enough cash accruals to repay debt obligations.
Adequate capacity available to ramp up over the medium term leading to moderate capex requirement
BIL has current installed capacity of 86,400 MTPA for its steel division and 16200 MTPA for its copper division. With sanctioning of working capital funds from banks and debt restructuring, BIL is able to ramp up its capacity utilizations. In 9MFY22 the company is operating ~47% capacity of its steel division and ~24% of its copper division. Going ahead with increase in sanctioned working capital bank financing and increase in its scale up operations the company is in comfortable position capacity to ramp up its production.
Moderate financial profile with above average debt protection metrics; financial flexibility arising from demonstrated support from promoter and strategic investors
The capital structure marked by adjusted overall gearing has improved and remained moderate at 1.13 times as on December 31, 2021 as against 1.48 times as on March 31, 2021, mainly on account of schedule repayment of debt obligation coupled with addition of profits to reserves. Further cumulative redeemable preference shares (CRPS) is
considered as part of networth as it is long term in nature. Total outside liabilities/ Net
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Bedmutha Industries Ltd. published this content on 22 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2022 13:35:05 UTC.