  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEE   CA0765881028

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC.

(BEE)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  03:47 2022-09-23 pm EDT
0.1750 CAD    0.00%
05:14pBee Vectoring Technologies Highlight Reel
AQ
05:14pBee Vectoring Technologies Highlight Reel
EQ
09/15Bee Vectoring Technologies Reports Up to 33% Yield Increase and 70% Disease Reduction with Leading Georgia Blueberry Grower
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bee Vectoring Technologies Highlight Reel

09/23/2022 | 05:14pm EDT
EQS-News: Bee Vectoring Technologies
Bee Vectoring Technologies Highlight Reel

23.09.2022 / 23:12 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Michael Murray

michael@benzinga.com


News Source: News Direct

23.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Bee Vectoring Technologies
United States
ISIN: CA0765881028
EQS News ID: 1449377

 
End of News EQS News Service

1449377  23.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1449377&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,40 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net income 2021 -4,12 M -3,04 M -3,04 M
Net cash 2021 2,48 M 1,82 M 1,82 M
P/E ratio 2021 -7,75x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 23,2 M 17,1 M 17,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 88,3x
EV / Sales 2021 75,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,4%
Chart BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC.
Duration : Period :
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashish Malik President & Chief Executive Officer
Kyle Appleby Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael Collinson President & Chief Executive Officer
James Molyneux Independent Director
Mark William Kohler Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC.-38.60%17
SOCIEDAD QUÍMICA Y MINERA DE CHILE S.A.94.86%28 070
PHOSAGRO35.93%17 178
ICL GROUP LTD0.00%11 060
UPL LIMITED-5.93%6 675
YUNNAN YUNTIANHUA CO., LTD.30.43%6 542