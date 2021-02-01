RETRANSMISSION: Bee Vectoring Technologies Officially Secures California License, Entering the Largest Agriculture Market in the US

Mississauga, Ontario and Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2021) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE: BEE) (the "Company" or "BVT")today announced it has been issued a commercial license from the California Department of Pesticide Regulation (CDPR) on its proprietary Vectorite with CR-7 (Clonostachys rosea CR-7) (CR-7) biological fungicide following completion of the CDPR approval review process last month. BVT's product is now available for sale in California. Previously, the Company had received its US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approval in August 2019.

"This license is an important milestone for BVT, as it enables us to begin commercial operations in California, the largest agriculture market in the US. Our first objective in California is to secure grower trials in our key crops, including blueberries, raspberries, blackberries, strawberries and - for the first time, almonds," said Ian Collinson, Sales Manager of Bee Vectoring Technologies. "Discussions are already occurring for six trials with significant growers that if successful, would even further expedite the time until we begin generating revenue out of this new, untapped market."

California is BVT's largest and most crop-diverse market opportunity in the US, where there are 1.3 million(1) acres of key crops for the Company to target, which includes strawberries, blueberries, caneberries and almonds. Overall, California is the largest US state for cash farm receipts and represents over a third of the vegetables and two thirds of the fruits and nuts production in the US.(2) California is also a significant exporter of crops where farmers have to manage residue levels of pesticides and where products like CR-7 have a big benefit. California exports over $20 billion of agricultural crops, which is about 40% of their total production value.(3)

"BVT is delivering innovative strategies and solutions that address grower productivity and sustainability goals," continued Mr. Collinson. "CR-7 is a key component of an integrated pest management program that helps growers naturally protect crops from damaging disease pressures during the bloom period. This enables them to increase marketable yield and improve fruit shelf life while lowering chemical residues. It also allows them to be more competitive in the US and export markets, since BVT's EPA approval exempts CR-7 from residue tolerance testing."

(1) Source: USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service

(2)(3) Source: California Department of Food and Agriculture

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its Vectorite™ with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com. To receive regular news updates from the Company, subscribe at www.beevt.com/newsletter.

Company Contact:

Ashish Malik, President & CEO

info@beevt.com

Investor Contact:

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: 416-995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, "annual revenue potential", are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including: planted acres, selling price of competitive chemical pesticides and the US to Canadian dollar exchange rate. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward-looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include changes in law, competition, litigation, the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities, state of the capital markets, the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations, new technologies, the ability to protect intellectual property rights, the ability to obtain patent protection for products, third-party intellectual property infringement claims, regulatory changes affecting products, failing research and development activities, the ability to reach and sustain profitability, dependence on business and technical experts, the ability to effectively manage business operations and growth, issuance of debt, dilution of existing securities, volatility of publicly traded securities, potential conflicts of interest, unlikelihood of dividend payments, the potential costs stemming from defending third-party intellectual property infringement claims, the ability to secure relationships with manufacturers and purchasers, as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's Filing Statement dated August 14,2020, filed with the CSE and securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law. All figures are in Canadian dollars.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73151