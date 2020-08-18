Bee Vectoring Technologies International : Announces Listing on Canadian Securities Exchange

Mississauga, ON Canada and Sacramento, CA USA (August 18, 2020) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (the 'Company' or 'BVT') (TSXV: BEE) (CSE: BEE) (OTCQB: BEVVF) (CVE:BEE) is pleased to announced that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the 'CSE') and expect to begin trading on the CSE under the trading symbol 'BEE' as of market open on August 21, 2020.

The Company's common shares will voluntarily delist from the TSX Venture Exchange at the close of the market on August 20th, 2020, and will commence trading on the CSE on August 21st. The Company ticker symbol will remain unchanged and the transition will be seamless for investors buying or selling shares.

'We are delighted to be transitioning our listing to the Canadian Securities Exchange, an exchange that better suits our current capital market needs,' said Ashish Malik, Chief Executive Officer of BVT. 'We are incredibly excited about what is ahead for BVT and look forward to continue updating our shareholders with new developments over the coming months.'

About Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.

BVT, an agriculture technology company, is a market disruptor with a significant global market opportunity in the $240 billion crop protection and fertilizer market. BVT has pioneered a natural precision agriculture system that replaces chemical pesticides and wasteful plant protection product spray applications by delivering biological pesticide alternatives to crops using commercially grown bees. BVT's award-winning technology, precision vectoring, is completely harmless to bees and allows minute amounts of naturally-derived pesticides (called biologicals) to be delivered directly to blooms, providing improved crop protection and yield results than traditional chemical pesticides - and improving the health of the soil, the microbiome and the environment. Currently, BVT has over 65 granted patents, over 35 patents pending in all major agricultural countries worldwide, and has US EPA registration of its VECTORITE™ with CR-7 (EPA Registration No. 90641-2) for sale as a registered biological fungicide for use on the labeled crops.

Additional information can be viewed at the Company's website www.beevt.com. To receive regular news updates from the Company, subscribe at www.beevt.com/newsletter.

Company Contact:

Ashish Malik, President & CEO

info@beevt.com

Investor Contacts:

Babak Pedram, Investor Relations

Virtus Advisory Group

Tel: 416-995-8651

bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Adam Lowensteiner, Investor Relations (for US inquires)

Lytham Partners

Tel: 646-829-9700

bevvf@lythampartners.com