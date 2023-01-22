Advanced search
    BHNY   IL0010823461

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(BHNY)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-18
2.710 ILS   -0.33%
02:21aBeeio Honey : Company presentation
PU
01/16Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
01/10Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
Beeio Honey : Company presentation

01/22/2023 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POLLINATE THE WORLD WITH GOOD

January 2023

2023 © All Rights Reserved

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This presentation was prepared by Bee-io honey Ltd. (the "Company") and is given to you only for the provision of concise information for the sake of convenience and may not be copied or distributed to any other person.

The data and information included in this presentation should not be interpreted as advice and should not be relied on for any purpose. Such data and information should not be copied or used except as expressly permitted in writing.

This presentation does not purport to be comprehensive or to contain any and all information which might be relevant in connection with the making of a decision on an investment in

securities of the Company. No explicit or implicit representation or undertaking is given by

any person regarding the accuracy or integrity of any information included in this presentation. In particular, no representation or undertaking is given regarding the realization or reasonableness of any forecasts regarding the future chances of the Company.

To obtain a full picture of the activities of the Company and the risks entailed thereby, see the full immediate and periodic reports filed in connection with the Company with the Israel Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd., including warnings regarding

forward-looking information, as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, included therein.

The forward-looking information in the presentation may not materialize, in whole or in part, or may materialize differently than expected, or may be affected by factors that cannot be assessed in advance. For the avoidance of doubt, it is clarified that the Company do not undertake to update and/or modify the information included in the presentation to reflect events and/or circumstances occurring after the date of preparation of the presentation.

This presentation is not an offer or invitation to buy or subscribe for any securities. This presentation and anything contained herein are not a basis for any contract or undertaking and are not to be relied upon in such context. The information provided in the presentation is not a basis for the making of any investment decision, nor a recommendation or an opinion, nor a substitute for the discretion of a potential investor.

www.bee-io.com

02

2023 © All Rights Reserved

HONEY

Honey and bees have been inextricably linked since time immemorial

www.bee-io.com

03

2023 © All Rights Reserved

Until now…

www.bee-io.com

04

2023 © All Rights Reserved

With nearly

of the bee population going extinct in the last 2 decades

Source: beeinformed.org/2021/06/21/united-states-honey-bee-colony-losses-2020-2021-preliminary-results/

www.bee-io.com

05

2023 © All Rights Reserved

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Beeio Honey Ltd. published this content on 22 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2023 07:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -44,8 M -13,1 M -13,1 M
Net Debt 2021 5,51 M 1,62 M 1,62 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 45,5 M 13,4 M 13,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,8%
Technical analysis trends BEEIO HONEY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Barak Tsabari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oren Attiya Chief Financial Officer
Ronen Shachar External Director
Hagi Israelovich Director
Moran Gonen External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEEIO HONEY LTD62.08%13
NESTLÉ S.A.4.57%335 698
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-4.22%87 454
KRAFT HEINZ-2.04%48 850
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-8.12%46 556
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-7.63%45 671