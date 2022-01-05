Beeio Honey : Filed 2 International Patent Applications (PCT) Following the Filing of Provisional Patent Applications

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 4, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-001759) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Re: The Company Filed 2 International Patent Applications (PCT) Following the Filing of

Provisional Patent Applications

The Company is honored to announce that further to the Company's annual and periodic report for the first half of the year 2021 (Ref No: 2021-01-071794) (the "Periodic Report"), according to which the Company filed two (2) provisional patent applications, on January 4, 2022, the Company advanced to filing (2) international patent applications (PCT applications) of those petitions, as follows:

Methods and Systems for Producing Emulated Honey Nectar Harvesting Systems and Methods

The first patent is the development of a process that emulates the honeybee's stomach to allow reproduction of honeybee stomach conditions in the Company laboratories, in order to produce cultivated honey. The second patent is the development of a nectar producing technology, which enables feeding the artificial honeybee stomach.

Filing one PCT application enables filing for patent examinations in up to 148 different countries, thus bringing about examination of the patent in several countries simultaneously. Many countries are listed in the Patent Cooperation Treaty and any country that is a member of the Paris Convention can become part of the International Patent Union and thus also join the PCT Contracting States. It is clarified that although the Treaty is international, filing a PCT does not constitute an international approval for a particular patent.

