Beeio Honey : Filed 2 International Patent Applications (PCT) Following the Filing of Provisional Patent Applications

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 4, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-001759) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
BEEIO HONEY LTD
(the "Company")
January 5, 2022
Attn.
Israel Securities Authority
www.isa.gov.il
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd
www.tase.co.il
Dear Sirs and Madams,
Re: The Company Filed 2 International Patent Applications (PCT) Following the Filing of
Provisional Patent Applications
The Company is honored to announce that further to the Company's annual and periodic report for the first half of the year 2021 (Ref No: 2021-01-071794) (the "Periodic Report"), according to which the Company filed two (2) provisional patent applications, on January 4, 2022, the Company advanced to filing (2) international patent applications (PCT applications) of those petitions, as follows:
Methods and Systems for Producing Emulated Honey
Nectar Harvesting Systems and Methods
The first patent is the development of a process that emulates the honeybee's stomach to allow reproduction of honeybee stomach conditions in the Company laboratories, in order to produce cultivated honey. The second patent is the development of a nectar producing technology, which enables feeding the artificial honeybee stomach.
Filing one PCT application enables filing for patent examinations in up to 148 different countries, thus bringing about examination of the patent in several countries simultaneously. Many countries are listed in the Patent Cooperation Treaty and any country that is a member of the Paris Convention can become part of the International Patent Union and thus also join the PCT Contracting States. It is clarified that although the Treaty is international, filing a PCT does not constitute an international approval for a particular patent.
To the Company's estimation, PCT filings may significantly strengthen the protection of its intellectual property, coupled with three additional provisional patent applications that have been filed. These applications, and additional applications, if filed by the Company and/or the subsidiary, are part of the Company's long-term strategic plan to procure a substantial technological advantage in its field of activity by retaining its intellectual property.
The information mentioned in this notice is "Forward Looking Statement" as defined in The Securities Act, 5728-1968, based on the information known to the Company as of this date, and on estimates and predictions which their realization depends, among others, on factors that are outside of the Company's control. It is noted that the Company is a research and development company and as such, its estimations might be realized in a different manner, if at all, given that the Company's research is preliminary and precedential.
