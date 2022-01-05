Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Beeio Honey Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHNY   IL0010823461

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(BHNY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 01/04
11.84 ILS   +1.11%
04:58aBEEIO HONEY : Filed 2 International Patent Applications (PCT) Following the Filing of Provisional Patent Applications
PU
01/02BEEIO HONEY : Immidiate Report
PU
2021BEEIO HONEY : Immidiate Report
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beeio Honey : Filed 2 International Patent Applications (PCT) Following the Filing of Provisional Patent Applications

01/05/2022 | 04:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 4, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-001759) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(the "Company")

January 5, 2022

Attn.

Israel Securities Authority

www.isa.gov.il

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd

www.tase.co.il

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: The Company Filed 2 International Patent Applications (PCT) Following the Filing of

Provisional Patent Applications

The Company is honored to announce that further to the Company's annual and periodic report for the first half of the year 2021 (Ref No: 2021-01-071794) (the "Periodic Report"), according to which the Company filed two (2) provisional patent applications, on January 4, 2022, the Company advanced to filing (2) international patent applications (PCT applications) of those petitions, as follows:

  1. Methods and Systems for Producing Emulated Honey
  2. Nectar Harvesting Systems and Methods

The first patent is the development of a process that emulates the honeybee's stomach to allow reproduction of honeybee stomach conditions in the Company laboratories, in order to produce cultivated honey. The second patent is the development of a nectar producing technology, which enables feeding the artificial honeybee stomach.

Filing one PCT application enables filing for patent examinations in up to 148 different countries, thus bringing about examination of the patent in several countries simultaneously. Many countries are listed in the Patent Cooperation Treaty and any country that is a member of the Paris Convention can become part of the International Patent Union and thus also join the PCT Contracting States. It is clarified that although the Treaty is international, filing a PCT does not constitute an international approval for a particular patent.

www.bee-io.com

To the Company's estimation, PCT filings may significantly strengthen the protection of its intellectual property, coupled with three additional provisional patent applications that have been filed. These applications, and additional applications, if filed by the Company and/or the subsidiary, are part of the Company's long-term strategic plan to procure a substantial technological advantage in its field of activity by retaining its intellectual property.

The information mentioned in this notice is "Forward Looking Statement" as defined in The Securities Act, 5728-1968, based on the information known to the Company as of this date, and on estimates and predictions which their realization depends, among others, on factors that are outside of the Company's control. It is noted that the Company is a research and development company and as such, its estimations might be realized in a different manner, if at all, given that the Company's research is preliminary and precedential.

Sincerely,

OFIR DVASH, CEO

BEEIO HONEY LTD.

www.bee-io.com

Disclaimer

Beeio Honey Ltd. published this content on 05 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 January 2022 09:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEEIO HONEY LTD
04:58aBEEIO HONEY : Filed 2 International Patent Applications (PCT) Following the Filing of Prov..
PU
01/02BEEIO HONEY : Immidiate Report
PU
2021BEEIO HONEY : Immidiate Report
PU
2021BEEIO HONEY : Company's Presentation- Complementary report
PU
2021BEEIO HONEY : The Company Successfully Expressed Cultivated Royal Jelly Protein
PU
2021BEEIO HONEY : Immidiate Report
PU
2021E : Online Investor Conference from 6.12.21 is Available at the Company's Website
PU
2021BEEIO HONEY : Update to Investor's Presentation according to a Conversation with ISA Staff
PU
2021BEEIO HONEY : Immidiate Report
PU
2021BEEIO HONEY : Engagement in Consulting Agreement with Prof. Zohara Yaniv-Bachrach
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,61 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 11,7 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 50,5%
Chart BEEIO HONEY LTD
Duration : Period :
Beeio Honey Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Barak Tsabari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oren Attiya Chief Financial Officer
Ronen Shachar External Director
Hagi Israelovich Director
Moran Gonen External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEEIO HONEY LTD43.99%12
NESTLÉ S.A.1.62%389 051
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.21%92 696
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD2.49%54 874
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY2.81%45 179
DANONE3.72%41 640