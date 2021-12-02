Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 2nd, 2021 (reference no: 2021-01-175623) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Re: Company to Hold an Online Investor Conference accompanied by an Investor's Presentation

The Company is honored to announce that on Monday, December 6th, 2021, it will hold a conference meeting to the Company's investors by using the Zoom application, attended by the Company CEO, Mr. Ofir Dvash.

The investors conference shall be accompanied by an investor's presentation published by the Company on November 29th, 2021 (Ref No.: 2021-01-172944).

The conference may be joined by Zoom application at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84768289624?pwd=VkVraWJkdnJJVE5jc0FmWG1LdnhBdz09

The investor conference does not substitute the need to review the Company's financial statements and the immediate reports and presentations published by the Company from time to time, which include the full information, including forward-looking information included in them pursuant to Section 32A of the Securities Law, 5728-1968.

