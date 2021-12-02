Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Beeio Honey Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHNY   IL0010823461

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(BHNY)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/01
6.708 ILS   +5.46%
01:01pBEEIO HONEY : Immidiate Report
PU
11/30BEEIO HONEY : Engagement in Consulting Agreement with Prof. Zohara Yaniv-Bachrach
PU
11/29BEEIO HONEY : Company's Presentation-November 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

12/02/2021 | 01:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 2nd, 2021 (reference no: 2021-01-175623) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(the "Company")

December 2nd, 2021

To:

To:

Israel Securities Authority ("ISA")

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("TASE")

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: Company to Hold an Online Investor Conference accompanied by an Investor's Presentation

The Company is honored to announce that on Monday, December 6th, 2021, it will hold a conference meeting to the Company's investors by using the Zoom application, attended by the Company CEO, Mr. Ofir Dvash.

The investors conference shall be accompanied by an investor's presentation published by the Company on November 29th, 2021 (Ref No.: 2021-01-172944).

The conference may be joined by Zoom application at the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84768289624?pwd=VkVraWJkdnJJVE5jc0FmWG1LdnhBdz09

The investor conference does not substitute the need to review the Company's financial statements and the immediate reports and presentations published by the Company from time to time, which include the full information, including forward-looking information included in them pursuant to Section 32A of the Securities Law, 5728-1968.

Sincerely,

OFIR DVASH, CEO

BEEIO HONEY LTD

www.bee-io.com

Disclaimer

Beeio Honey Ltd. published this content on 02 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2021 18:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BEEIO HONEY LTD
01:01pBEEIO HONEY : Immidiate Report
PU
11/30BEEIO HONEY : Engagement in Consulting Agreement with Prof. Zohara Yaniv-Bachrach
PU
11/29BEEIO HONEY : Company's Presentation-November 2021
PU
03/31B.H. Whitestone Group Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31..
CI
2019Cannabis Pharm Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of B.H. Whitestone Group Ltd..
CI
2019A GROUP OF INVESTORS LED BY KFIR ZIL : WTS-L) from Tomer Dafne on September 2, 2019.
CI
2018Cannabis Pharm Ltd. signed a memorandum of principles to acquire B.H. Whitestone Group ..
CI
2018A GROUP OF INVESTORS LED BY KFIR ZIL : WTS-L) from Tomer Dafne for ILS 0.7 million.
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -1,61 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization - - -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart BEEIO HONEY LTD
Duration : Period :
Beeio Honey Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Barak Tsabari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oren Attiya Chief Financial Officer
Ronen Shachar External Director
Hagi Israelovich Director
Moran Gonen External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEEIO HONEY LTD-33.65%12
NESTLÉ S.A.13.33%353 335
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.15%81 690
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-43.50%52 106
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-5.14%40 247
DANONE-2.62%38 587