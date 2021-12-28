Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 28, 2021 (Ref No.:2021-01-186066) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD (the "Company") December 28, 2021 To: To: Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd . www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: The Company Entered into Investment Agreements to Raise Approximately NIS 11 Million

The Company is honored to update that investment agreements at a total of approximately NIS 11 million from private investors have been executed, following the approval of the Company's board of directors in a meeting that was closed on December 28, 2021, which approved the terms of the investment agreements.

The investors include the controlling shareholder of the Company, Mr. Adi Zim, current shareholders, and other accredited investors by way of a private equity placement in the Company.

The terms of the investment transaction regarding each investor are identical, as follows: