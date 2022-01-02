Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Beeio Honey Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    BHNY   IL0010823461

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(BHNY)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 12/30
8.223 ILS   +13.28%
Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

01/02/2022 | 02:19pm EST
This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 30, 2021 (Ref No.: 2021-01-187224) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(the "Company")

January 2, 2022

To:

To:

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd .

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: The Company Filed a Provisional Patent Application for Cultivated Royal Jelly Production

Methods

The Company is honored to update that further to the Company's immediate report as of December 20, 2021 (Ref No. 2021-01-182055) in which it reported the success in expressing cultivated royal jelly protein ("the Protein Expression Success Report"), the Company filed a provisional patent application ("the Patent Application") in the US for:

Major Royal Jelly Production Methods, Systems Compositions and Uses Thereof

Royal jelly is a food product mostly produced by the hypopharyngeal glands of the honeybee. Royal jelly has a key role in the development of the young larvae and in feeding the adult queen bee1. Royal jelly consists of water (60-70%), proteins (12-15%), glucose (12-15%), lipids (3- 6%), vitamins, and minerals2. Royal jelly protein is a component of pure honey.

This protein has broad use in the food, medicine and cosmetics industries, and the advantages of the technological development are detailly described in the Protein Expression Success Report included in this report by way of reference.

The purpose of the method described in the Patent Application is the development of a new, additional process in the Company, which complies with other processes that were already

  1. Snodgrass, R. E. (1925). Anatomy and Physiology of the Honeybee. McGraw-Hill Book Company, New York
  2. Buttstedt, A., Moritz, R. F. A., & Erler, S. (2013). Origin and function of the major royal jelly proteins of the honeybee (Apis mellifera) as members of the yellowgene family. Biological Reviews, 89(2), 255
  1. doi:10.1111/brv.12052

developed by the Company, enabling the production of royal jelly as one of the Company's products and enabling the Company to control the dosage and composition of the protein in the cultured honey produced by the Company, which may, at the Company's estimate, be of high industrial value.

The requested Patent Application may give the Company further long-term reinforcement to the intellectual property protections of the Company, coupled with four other provisional patent applications which have already been filed. These and other applications, if filed by the Company and/or the subsidiary, are part of the Company's long-term strategic plan to produce a substantial technological advantage in its field by maintaining its intellectual property.

The information mentioned in this notice is "Forward Looking Statement" as defined in The Securities Law, 5728-1968, based on the information known to the Company as of this date, and on estimates and predictions which their realization depends, among others, on factors that are outside of the Company's control. To be noted, the Company is a research and development company and as such, its estimations might be realized in a different manner, if at all, given that the Company's research is preliminary and precedential.

Sincerely,

OFIR DVASH, CEO

BEEIO HONEY LTD

Disclaimer

Beeio Honey Ltd. published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 19:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
