Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

Re: The Company Filed a Provisional Patent Application for Cultivated Royal Jelly Production
Methods
The Company is honored to update that further to the Company's immediate report as of December 20, 2021 (Ref No. 2021-01-182055) in which it reported the success in expressing cultivated royal jelly protein ("the Protein Expression Success Report"), the Company filed a provisional patent application ("the Patent Application") in the US for:
Major Royal Jelly Production Methods, Systems Compositions and Uses Thereof
Royal jelly is a food product mostly produced by the hypopharyngeal glands of the honeybee. Royal jelly has a key role in the development of the young larvae and in feeding the adult queen bee1. Royal jelly consists of water (60-70%), proteins (12-15%), glucose (12-15%), lipids (3- 6%), vitamins, and minerals2. Royal jelly protein is a component of pure honey.
This protein has broad use in the food, medicine and cosmetics industries, and the advantages of the technological development are detailly described in the Protein Expression Success Report included in this report by way of reference.
The purpose of the method described in the Patent Application is the development of a new, additional process in the Company, which complies with other processes that were already
developed by the Company, enabling the production of royal jelly as one of the Company's products and enabling the Company to control the dosage and composition of the protein in the cultured honey produced by the Company, which may, at the Company's estimate, be of high industrial value.
The requested Patent Application may give the Company further long-term reinforcement to the intellectual property protections of the Company, coupled with four other provisional patent applications which have already been filed. These and other applications, if filed by the Company and/or the subsidiary, are part of the Company's long-term strategic plan to produce a substantial technological advantage in its field by maintaining its intellectual property.
The information mentioned in this notice is "Forward Looking Statement" as defined in The Securities Law, 5728-1968, based on the information known to the Company as of this date, and on estimates and predictions which their realization depends, among others, on factors that are outside of the Company's control. To be noted, the Company is a research and development company and as such, its estimations might be realized in a different manner, if at all, given that the Company's research is preliminary and precedential.
