Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 30, 2021 (Ref No.: 2021-01-187224) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD (the "Company") January 2, 2022 To: To: Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd . www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: The Company Filed a Provisional Patent Application for Cultivated Royal Jelly Production

Methods

The Company is honored to update that further to the Company's immediate report as of December 20, 2021 (Ref No. 2021-01-182055) in which it reported the success in expressing cultivated royal jelly protein ("the Protein Expression Success Report"), the Company filed a provisional patent application ("the Patent Application") in the US for:

Major Royal Jelly Production Methods, Systems Compositions and Uses Thereof

Royal jelly is a food product mostly produced by the hypopharyngeal glands of the honeybee. Royal jelly has a key role in the development of the young larvae and in feeding the adult queen bee1. Royal jelly consists of water (60-70%), proteins (12-15%), glucose (12-15%), lipids (3- 6%), vitamins, and minerals2. Royal jelly protein is a component of pure honey.

This protein has broad use in the food, medicine and cosmetics industries, and the advantages of the technological development are detailly described in the Protein Expression Success Report included in this report by way of reference.

The purpose of the method described in the Patent Application is the development of a new, additional process in the Company, which complies with other processes that were already

Snodgrass, R. E. (1925). Anatomy and Physiology of the Honeybee. McGraw-Hill Book Company, New York Buttstedt, A., Moritz, R. F. A., & Erler, S. (2013). Origin and function of the major royal jelly proteins of the honeybee (Apis mellifera) as members of the yellowgene family. Biological Reviews, 89(2), 255