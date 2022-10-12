Advanced search
    BHNY   IL0010823461

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(BHNY)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-10-11
4.931 ILS   -1.30%
Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

10/12/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on October 11, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-125530) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(the "Company")

October 12, 2022

To:

To:

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd .

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: Extension of the exclusivity period granted to the potential strategic investor with whom the Company signed a non-bindingmemorandum of understanding regarding an investment in the Company that includes, inter alia, a substantial private placement

The Company is honored to report that further to the Company's report of August 11, 20221, regarding the Company's signing a non-binding memorandum of understanding valid for 75 days as of the signing date (hereinafter: the "Memorandum of Understanding Period") with an international potential investor (hereinafter: the "Potential Investor") in order to promote negotiations towards signing a binding agreement for an investment in the Company at an aggregate amount of USD 36 million, while a total of USD 30 million will be invested by the Potential Investor against a substantial private placement2 and NIS 20 million (at least) will be invested by the Company's existing shareholders, and also that the Memorandum of Understanding includes an exclusivity clause under which during an accumulative period of up to 60 days the Company would grant the Potential Investor exclusivity with respect to the investment in the Company (hereinafter:

1 For further details regarding the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding signed with the strategic Potential Investor, see Company's report of August 11, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-101710) included in this report by way of reference.

2 It is clarified that in accordance with the provisions of the non-binding Memorandum of Understanding, the investment will be made by the Potential Investor and/or its shareholders or related companies thereto or partners thereof, with the Company having received a clarification on behalf of the Potential Investor's representatives that one of the shareholders of the Potential Investor would invest, by himself or by a company owned by such shareholder or by a company he would found alone or together with other investors.

www.bee-io.com

the "Exclusivity Period"), the Company is honored to report that the Company's board of directors granted the request of the Potential Investor to extend the Exclusivity Period such that the Exclusivity Period was extended until the end of the Memorandum of Understanding Period, i.e. until October 24, 2022.

The Company will continue to update developments regarding the negotiations in accordance with the provisions of the law.

The information mentioned in this notice is "Forward Looking Information" as defined in The Securities Law, 5728-1968, based on the information known to the Company as of this date, and on estimates and predictions which their realization depends, among others, on factors that are outside of the Company's control. To be noted, the Company is a research and development company and as such, its estimations might be realized in a different manner, if at all, given that the Company's research is preliminary and precedential.

Sincerely,

OFIR DVASH, CEO

BEEIO HONEY LTD.

www.bee-io.com

Disclaimer

Beeio Honey Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
