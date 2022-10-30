Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on October 30, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-130966) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD (the "Company") October 30, 2022 To: To: Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd . www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: Discontinuing negotiations with the strategic investor

The Company hereby updates that the strategic investor has notified the Company that at this stage

the negotiations regarding a substantial investment in the Company according to the layout signed by the parties in the memorandum of understanding are discontinued1, without a binding agreement

being signed. Despite the foregoing, the strategic investor stated to the company that he continues to

be interested in the Company and does not negate future engagement between the parties.

The information mentioned in this notice is "Forward Looking Information" as defined in The Securities Law, 5728-1968, and the regulations pursuant thereto, based on the information known to the Company as of this date, and on estimates and predictions which their realization depends, among others, on factors that are outside of the Company's control and that it is an incidental statement included in a notice regarding the discontinuation of negotiations and that there is no certainty as to whether the parties will proceed with a joint transaction or not, while as of the date of this report, such transaction is not being considered by the company.

Sincerely,

OFIR DVASH, CEO

BEEIO HONEY LTD.

1 For details regarding the negotiations, see the Company's reports dated August 11, 2022, October 11, 2022, and October 25, 2022 (Ref Nos. 2022-01-101710;2022-01-125530;2022-01-129415).

www.bee-io.com