Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Beeio Honey Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BHNY   IL0010823461

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(BHNY)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-01-04
2.173 ILS   -7.85%
03:02pBeeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
2022Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
2022Beeio Honey : Decision to continue the negotiations with the potential strategic investor without extending the no-shop period
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

01/07/2023 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 4, 2023 (Ref No.: 2023-01-002241) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(the "Company")

January 7, 2023

To:

To:

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd.

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: Foregoing remuneration update on behalf of the CEO and CTO

The Company is honored to report that on January 3, 2023, the Company CEO, Mr. Ofir Dvash, and

CTO, Mrs. Efrat Dvash-Riesenfeld, informed the Company that in view of the market situation and

willing to take into consideration the Company's needs and the fact that the Company's board of

directors decided to focus the Company's resources on the production process of cultivated honey, as reported on December 14, 20221, the CEO and CTO decided to forego their entitlement to the

remuneration update due to them, in the form of an increase in the monthly salary (gross) of each of

them, as approved by the Company's organs and which was supposed to be effective starting with

the salary of January 2023.

For details regarding the approval of the remuneration update of the CEO, see the convening of the

general meeting in the matter of the CEO as reported on June 20, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-076150)

and the approval of the general meeting as reported on June 27, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-079639);

for further details regarding the remuneration update of the CTO, see the Company (supplementary)

report of June 27, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-079627).

Sincerely,

OFIR DVASH, CEO

BEEIO HONEY LTD.

1 For further details regarding the strategic decision of the Company's board of directors to focus the Company's resources on mass production of cultivated honey, see the Company's report of December 14, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-050643).

www.bee-io.com

Disclaimer

Beeio Honey Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2023 20:00:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about BEEIO HONEY LTD
03:02pBeeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
2022Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
2022Beeio Honey : Decision to continue the negotiations with the potential strategic investor ..
PU
2022Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
2022Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
2022Beeio Honey Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
2022Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
2022Beeio Honey Ltd announced that it expects to receive ILS 97.665 million in funding
CI
2022Beeio Honey : Filing a provisional patent application for methods of producing buffalo mil..
PU
2022Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -44,8 M -12,8 M -12,8 M
Net Debt 2021 5,51 M 1,57 M 1,57 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,61x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 36,5 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart BEEIO HONEY LTD
Duration : Period :
Beeio Honey Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEEIO HONEY LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Barak Tsabari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oren Attiya Chief Financial Officer
Ronen Shachar External Director
Hagi Israelovich Director
Moran Gonen External Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEEIO HONEY LTD29.96%10
NESTLÉ S.A.3.70%329 384
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.06%92 889
KRAFT HEINZ4.62%52 170
GENERAL MILLS, INC.2.52%50 683
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-9.28%47 215