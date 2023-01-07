Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 4, 2023 (Ref No.: 2023-01-002241) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD (the "Company") January 7, 2023 To: To: Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: Foregoing remuneration update on behalf of the CEO and CTO

The Company is honored to report that on January 3, 2023, the Company CEO, Mr. Ofir Dvash, and

CTO, Mrs. Efrat Dvash-Riesenfeld, informed the Company that in view of the market situation and

willing to take into consideration the Company's needs and the fact that the Company's board of

directors decided to focus the Company's resources on the production process of cultivated honey, as reported on December 14, 20221, the CEO and CTO decided to forego their entitlement to the

remuneration update due to them, in the form of an increase in the monthly salary (gross) of each of

them, as approved by the Company's organs and which was supposed to be effective starting with

the salary of January 2023.

For details regarding the approval of the remuneration update of the CEO, see the convening of the

general meeting in the matter of the CEO as reported on June 20, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-076150)

and the approval of the general meeting as reported on June 27, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-079639);

for further details regarding the remuneration update of the CTO, see the Company (supplementary)

report of June 27, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-079627).

Sincerely,

OFIR DVASH, CEO

BEEIO HONEY LTD.

1 For further details regarding the strategic decision of the Company's board of directors to focus the Company's resources on mass production of cultivated honey, see the Company's report of December 14, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-050643).

