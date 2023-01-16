Beeio Honey : Immidiate Report

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on January 15, 2023 (Ref No.: 2023-01-006999) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail

BEEIO HONEY LTD.

(hereinafter: the "Company")

January 16, 2023 To: To: Israel Securities Authority Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. www.isa.gov.il www.tase.co.il Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: Hosting an online investors conference

The Company is honored to inform that on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 11:00 AM (IST) the Company will host an investors Zoom conference (webinar) with the participation of the Company's management, to review the Company's activity.

A presentation summarizing the Company's activity will be published prior to the investors conference on the Israel Securities Authority distribution website at: www.magna.isa.gov.iland on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. distribution website at: https://maya.tase.co.il.

The connection details to the online investors conference are as follows:

https://zoom.us/j/92867821063

Shortly after the investors conference, its recording will be available for viewing and hearing on the Company's Internet website at: www.bee-io.com.

The investors conference does not replace the need to review the Company's immediate reports which include "Forward-Looking Statement" as defined in The Securities Law, 5728-1968. It is clarified that this notice regarding the investors conference does not constitute a notice and/or invitation to acquire securities of the Company.

Sincerely yours,

Ofir Dvash, CEO

