  Homepage
  Equities
  Israel
  TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  Beeio Honey Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    BHNY   IL0010823461

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(BHNY)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-09
10.39 ILS   +11.96%
03/16Beeio Honey Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/14BEEIO HONEY : Technologies Ltd. (Subsidiary) has Filed a Patent Application for Methods for the Production of Cultured Low Glycemic Index Honey
PU
02/23BEEIO HONEY : The Company Successfully Established a Cultivated Honey Production Facility (Pilot) of up to 3 Tons per week
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beeio Honey : Receiving positive international opinion and entering into the national phase for two PCT patent applications

04/11/2022 | 06:42am EDT
This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on April 10, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-045781) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

BEEIO HONEY LTD

(the "Company")

April 11, 2022

To:

To:

Israel Securities Authority

Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd .

www.isa.gov.il

www.tase.co.il

Dear Sirs and Madams,

Re: Receiving positive international opinion

and entering into the national phase for two PCT patent applications

Further to the Company's reports of January 4, 2022 (Ref No.: 2022-01-001759) in which the Company informed its shareholders of the filing of two PCT patent applications (hereinafter jointly: the "PCT Applications"), the Company is honored to update that on April 7, 2022, Beeio Honey Technologies Ltd., a private company fully owned by the Company (hereinafter: the "Subsidiary"), informed that it had received a positive international examination report for the PCT applications filed in the U.S, which enables entry into the national phase and accelerated examination in the U.S, which is also the last phase in the process of accepting patents in the U.S.

Entry into the national phase in the U.S has been made for the following patent applications:

  • 1. Methods and Systems for Producing Emulated Honey

  • 2. Nectar Harvesting Systems and Methods

The first patent is a process that mimics the honey stomach of the bee, allowing laboratory simulation of the required conditions for an artificial honey stomach without using the honey bee, to enable the production of cultured honey. The second patent is a method for producing nectar, which may enable formation of the raw material for producing cultured honey.

Receiving a positive international examination report enables favorable entry into the national phase in the U.S and accelerated examination of the applications and may allow, in some cases and in various countries in which the application will be examined, acceptance of the international examiner's position by local examiners, which may shorten the examination process in these countries.

The Company estimates that the PCT Applications, which have been filed, have now entered the national phase in the U.S and may end with receiving an approved patent, coupled with four additional provisional patent applications that were filed1, may provide the Company and the Subsidiary further protection to its intellectual property. These applications and additional applications, if such are filed by the Company and/or the Subsidiary, are part of the Company's long-term strategic plan to produce a substantial technological advantage in its field by protecting its intellectual property.

The information mentioned in this notice is "Forward Looking Information" as defined in the Securities Law, 5728-1968, based on the information known to the Company as of this date, and on estimates and predictions which their realization depends, among others, on factors that are outside of the Company's control. To be noted, the Company is a research and development company and as such, its estimations might be realized in a different manner, if at all, given that the Company's research is preliminary and precedential.

Sincerely,

OFIR DVASH, CEO

BEEIO HONEY LTD

1 For further details regarding the patent applications filed by the Company and the Subsidiary, see Section 20 and its sub-sections in Chapter A of the Company's periodic and annual report as reported on March 16, 2021 (Ref No.: 2022-01-031060).

Disclaimer

Beeio Honey Ltd. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
