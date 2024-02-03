Beekay Niryat Limited Announces Executive Changes

Beekay Niryat Limited at the SBM held on September 04, 2023, the board approved resignation Letter dated September 01, 2023 from Mrs. Divya Agarwal (Membership No. A40184) from the post of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company effective September 04, 2023, due to personal reasons. The Board has accepted her resignation and has relieved her from the responsibilities with effect from September 04, 2023. Appointment of Ms. Varsha Goyal (Membership No A72164) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company effective September 04, 2023 under Section 203 of the Companies act, 2013 and under Regulation 6 of the SEBI Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 and Regulation 9(3) of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Ms. Varsha Goyal is a

member of Institute of Company Secretaries of India. She is also Completed her graduation in commerce from University of Rajasthan.