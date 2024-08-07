Beeks Financial Cloud is a leading Cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services: global Infrastructure as a
Service ("IaaS")
Based in the UK with an international network of eighteen datacentres
More than 400 pre-built cross connects globally
- Beeks is a leading Cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services.
- We operate solely in financial services markets where huge data volumes demand scaleable offerings
- These latency sensitive environments need to be built, connected and analysed and Beeks is one of the few companies in the world that can provide this
- Our strategy is to help our customers formulate a Cloud strategy, build across the board Cloud capabilities - public, private and secure - and replicate that in different regions
- We're uniquely positioned to take advantage of growing market trends
InstitutionalInternational
customersdatacentres
94% Recurring
6% Non-recurring
85%
Institutional
31%
Dedicated servers
29%
UK
15%
Retail
30%
VPS
20%
US
16%
Connectivity
13%
Europe
5%
Hardware sales
38%
Rest of World
7%
Analytics
11%
Security/ Co-location/ other
£12
Millions
£10
£8
£6
£4
£2
£0
Tier 1
Revenue
ACMRR
EBITDA
2018
2019
2020
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Metric
2018
2019
2020
% Growth
Revenue
£5.58m
£7.35m
£9.36m
68%
ACMRR
£6.9m
£9.1m
£11.2m
62%
EBITDA*
£1.95m
£2.48m
£3.33m
44%
Tier 1 customers
0
3
5
Acquisitions
0
1
2
*EBITDA 2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment.
- Continued to support all customers
- Small delay in corporate decision making
- Delayed growth in second half of the year
- Underlying business model remained robust
- Investment into revenue creation and delivery roles: new hires in sales, marketing, customer delivery and software development
- Sales footprint now spans UK and US
- Increased capacity by 45% in the year, grown more in one year than over the last three - to support our Tier 1 engagements
- Obtained ISO 27001 certification (gained post year end on 21 August 2020) to significantly improve customer implementation processes
- Diversify and expand service offering to grow and expand our business
- First hybrid Cloud deployment
- Strategic focus to grow our institutional customer base for public, private and secure Cloud deployment
- Increase attractiveness of offering beyond the trading segment
- Increase attractiveness of offering to the Tier 1 segment
- Announced an industry technology partnership in January
- Strategic selection considered pre-approved MSAs that provided access to Tier 1 organisations reducing sales friction
- Phase 1 85% complete (seven customers and $1m annualised)
- Acquisition of Velocimetrics broadened Beeks' offering and expanding the total addressable global market
- Brought powerful analytics
- First SaaS based analytics offering to be launched in the next twelve months
- Broad additional tier 1 customers
2018
209
2020
(£'000)
(£'000)
(£'000)
Income Statement
Turnover
5,583
7,352
9,360
Turnover
Gross profit
EBITDA
CoS
(1,924)
(2,627)
(2,984)
Dep and Amort
(602)
(1,018)
(1,624)
Gross profit
3,057
3,707
4,752
Gross Margin %
55%
50%
51%
EBITDA*
1,946
2,479
3,334
EBITDA %
35%
34%
36%
Operating profit*
1,344
1,461
1,710
Operating Profit %
24%
20%
18%
Profit before tax**
1,191
1,316
1,433
PBT %
21%
18%
15%
*Underlying gross profit is statutory gross profit excluding other (grant) income and acquired
amortisation costs
**Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before amortisation, depreciation, finance costs,
taxation, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs. EBITDA
2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA
would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment.
2018
2019
2020
^Underlying operating profit excludes finance interest, amortisation on acquired intangibles,
acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs
^^Underlying profit before tax excludes amortisation on acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs
.
Location
Rack
unused
Location
Rack
capacity
capacity*
capacity
unused
capacity*
60
London LD4.1
4.00
London LD4.2
6.00
London LD5
5.25
London LD8
6.00
London Lon1
2.00
Tokyo TY3
2.00
Hong Kong HK1
2.00
Singapore SG1
1.00
0.25
3.00
0.25
5.00
1.00
0.75
0.50
1.00
New York NY4
5.00
New York NY5
5.00
New York NYI
1.00
(60H)
New York
2.00
Halsey
Chicago CH1
2.00
Chicago DC3
3.00
Paris PA3
1.00
Frankfurt FR2
2.00
0.50
2.50
0.50
0.75
0.75
0.25
0.50
0.75
50
40
30
20
10
0
20192020
used capacity
unused capacity
Singapore SGX 1.00
0.25
Sydney SY3
1.00
0.50
*Total unused capacity of 18 racks across locations
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2024 10:35:06 UTC.