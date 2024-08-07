Beeks Financial Cloud is a leading Cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services: global Infrastructure as a

Service ("IaaS")

Based in the UK with an international network of eighteen datacentres

More than 400 pre-built cross connects globally

  • Beeks is a leading Cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services.
  • We operate solely in financial services markets where huge data volumes demand scaleable offerings
  • These latency sensitive environments need to be built, connected and analysed and Beeks is one of the few companies in the world that can provide this
  • Our strategy is to help our customers formulate a Cloud strategy, build across the board Cloud capabilities - public, private and secure - and replicate that in different regions
  • We're uniquely positioned to take advantage of growing market trends

InstitutionalInternational

customersdatacentres

94% Recurring

6% Non-recurring

85%

Institutional

31%

Dedicated servers

29%

UK

15%

Retail

30%

VPS

20%

US

16%

Connectivity

13%

Europe

5%

Hardware sales

38%

Rest of World

7%

Analytics

11%

Security/ Co-location/ other

£12

Millions

£10

£8

£6

£4

£2

£0

Tier 1

Revenue

ACMRR

EBITDA

2018

2019

2020

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Metric

2018

2019

2020

% Growth

Revenue

£5.58m

£7.35m

£9.36m

68%

ACMRR

£6.9m

£9.1m

£11.2m

62%

EBITDA*

£1.95m

£2.48m

£3.33m

44%

Tier 1 customers

0

3

5

Acquisitions

0

1

2

*EBITDA 2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment.

  • Continued to support all customers
  • Small delay in corporate decision making
  • Delayed growth in second half of the year
  • Underlying business model remained robust
  • Investment into revenue creation and delivery roles: new hires in sales, marketing, customer delivery and software development
  • Sales footprint now spans UK and US
  • Increased capacity by 45% in the year, grown more in one year than over the last three - to support our Tier 1 engagements
  • Obtained ISO 27001 certification (gained post year end on 21 August 2020) to significantly improve customer implementation processes
  • Diversify and expand service offering to grow and expand our business
  • First hybrid Cloud deployment
  • Strategic focus to grow our institutional customer base for public, private and secure Cloud deployment
  • Increase attractiveness of offering beyond the trading segment
  • Increase attractiveness of offering to the Tier 1 segment
  • Announced an industry technology partnership in January
  • Strategic selection considered pre-approved MSAs that provided access to Tier 1 organisations reducing sales friction
  • Phase 1 85% complete (seven customers and $1m annualised)
  • Acquisition of Velocimetrics broadened Beeks' offering and expanding the total addressable global market
  • Brought powerful analytics
  • First SaaS based analytics offering to be launched in the next twelve months
  • Broad additional tier 1 customers

2018

209

2020

(£'000)

(£'000)

(£'000)

Income Statement

Turnover

5,583

7,352

9,360

Turnover

Gross profit

EBITDA

CoS

(1,924)

(2,627)

(2,984)

Dep and Amort

(602)

(1,018)

(1,624)

Gross profit

3,057

3,707

4,752

Gross Margin %

55%

50%

51%

EBITDA*

1,946

2,479

3,334

EBITDA %

35%

34%

36%

Operating profit*

1,344

1,461

1,710

Operating Profit %

24%

20%

18%

Profit before tax**

1,191

1,316

1,433

PBT %

21%

18%

15%

*Underlying gross profit is statutory gross profit excluding other (grant) income and acquired

amortisation costs

**Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before amortisation, depreciation, finance costs,

taxation, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs. EBITDA

2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA

would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment.

2018

2019

2020

^Underlying operating profit excludes finance interest, amortisation on acquired intangibles,

acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs

^^Underlying profit before tax excludes amortisation on acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs

.

Location

Rack

unused

Location

Rack

capacity

capacity*

capacity

unused

capacity*

60

London LD4.1

4.00

London LD4.2

6.00

London LD5

5.25

London LD8

6.00

London Lon1

2.00

Tokyo TY3

2.00

Hong Kong HK1

2.00

Singapore SG1

1.00

0.25

3.00

0.25

5.00

1.00

0.75

0.50

1.00

New York NY4

5.00

New York NY5

5.00

New York NYI

1.00

(60H)

New York

2.00

Halsey

Chicago CH1

2.00

Chicago DC3

3.00

Paris PA3

1.00

Frankfurt FR2

2.00

0.50

2.50

0.50

0.75

0.75

0.25

0.50

0.75

50

40

30

20

10

0

20192020

used capacity

unused capacity

Singapore SGX 1.00

0.25

Sydney SY3

1.00

0.50

*Total unused capacity of 18 racks across locations

Disclaimer

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 07 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.