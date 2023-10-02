BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP
SOFTWARE AND COMPUTER SERVICES
2 October 2023
BKS.L
90p
Market Cap: £59m
SHARE PRICE (p)
190
140
90
40
12m high/low
155p/89p
Source: LSE Data (priced as at prior close)
KEY DATA
Net (debt)/cash
£4.4m (at 30/06/23)
Enterprise value
£54.6m
Index/market
AIM
Next news
AGM, October
Shares in issue (m)
65.6
Chairman
Mark Cubitt
CEO
Gordon McArthur
CFO
Fraser McDonald
COMPANY DESCRIPTION
Beeks provides low-latencyInfrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for automated trading of financial products.
www.beeksgroup.com
PERLPARA
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP IS A RESEARCH CLIENT OF PROGRESSIVE
ANALYSTS
Blaine Tatum
+44 (0) 20 7781 5309 btatum@progressive-research.com
Gareth Evans
+44 (0) 20 7781 5301 gevans@progressive-research.com
www.progressive-research.com
FY23: Double-digit growth, record ACMRR
Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial markets, has delivered FY23 results in line with the September trading update. Revenue (+22% YoY) and profit (underlying EBITDA +33% YoY) both grew strongly, which we view as a highly respectable performance given ongoing investment being made in the platform and new product development. The group made strong operational progress during the year, and commentary on the outlook is positive. We leave FY24 earnings estimates unchanged following the announcement and introduce FY25 forecasts.
- Double-digitgrowth, visibility remains good. FY23 revenue grew 22% YoY to £22.36m {FY22: £18.29m), with the core Public/Private Cloud business growing 37% YoY to £21.9m. Underlying EBITDA grew 33% to £8.42m (FY22: £6.31m), which we see as a particularly strong performance given the ongoing investment in the platform and new product development. With Annualised Committed Monthly Recurring Revenues (ACMRR) as of 30 June growing 23% during the period to a record £23.8m (82% of our FY24 revenue forecast), visibility remains good. Beeks closed FY23 with a net cash position of £4.41m (H1 23: £3.35m, FY22: £7.86m), with a positive net cashflow in H2 23. The group's financial position therefore remains robust.
- Strong operational progress. Beeks recorded a number of significant clients wins during the year, including the ICE and JSE Exchange Cloud contracts and two multi-year Private Cloud contracts with global asset management firms, worth an aggregate $2m over three years. Post period end, the group also secured Private Cloud contracts in July with a total contract value of over $4m, including a significant win via a partner with one of the UK's largest banks.
- Positive outlook. The Exchange Cloud pipeline continues to build, with advanced discussions taking place with major exchanges across the globe, and multiple contracts in the final stages of negotiations. Highlighting the volume of deals signed to date and the level of ACMRR, the release signals the Board's confidence in delivering its FY24 expectations.
- Forecasts unchanged. We leave FY24E revenue and earnings estimates unchanged following the announcement and introduce FY25E estimates.
FYE JUN (£M)
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
Revenue
11.6
18.3
22.4
29.1
33.5
Adj EBITDA
4.1
6.3
8.4
10.8
12.7
Fully Adj PBT
1.6
2.1
2.3
3.7
5.1
Fully Adj EPS (p)
3.0
4.5
4.0
4.9
6.7
EV/Sales (x)
4.7
3.0
2.4
1.9
1.6
EV/EBITDA (x)
13.2
8.7
6.5
5.0
4.3
PER (x)
30.1
20.0
22.7
18.4
13.5
Source: Company Information and Progressive Equity Research estimates.
This publication should not be seen as an inducement under MiFID II regulations.
Please refer to important disclosures at the end of the document.
2 October 2023
FY23 performance
Revenue growth and improved visibility
FY23 revenue increased by £4.07m to £22.36m, a 22% YoY improvement (FY22: £18.29m). The following chart summarises recent revenue and ACMRR performance, with further analysis below. As the images demonstrate, FY23 saw the continuation of two key trends:
- strong revenue growth - revenues have risen four-fold over the past five years, and 2) improving revenue visibility - ACMRR has grown almost 3.5x over the same period.
Beeks - Revenue growth and ACMRR (£m)
Revenue
ACMRR
24
20
24
20
CAGR: 31%
CAGR 28%
16
12
8
4
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
16
12
8
4
0
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Source: Company data
The group was organised into two main business segments for revenue purposes during the period: Public/Private Cloud and Proximity/Exchange Cloud. Public/Private Cloud, the group's largest business line, contributed the bulk of the revenue increase (+£4.07m, +22% YoY). Proximity/Exchange Cloud generated revenue of £0.45m. Although this implies that revenue more than doubled in H2 23 versus H1 23, we note that the £2.2m of Proximity/Exchange Cloud revenues recorded during FY22 were one-off licence sales. This business line was only launched in H1 22, with the first major contract win, ICE Global Network, coming in September 2022, followed by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in June 2023. Sales cycles are typically 12-18 months. The release signals the pipeline for Proximity/Exchange Cloud is at record levels, with multiple contracts in the final stages of negotiations.
With the bulk of revenue being generated on an ongoing contract basis, recurring revenue remains high, at c.91 % of the total (FY22: 76%). The improvement is due to the accounting treatment for Proximity Cloud sales, which record a greater proportion of revenue upfront.
With 23% YoY growth in ACMRR to a record £23.8m during the year (FY22: £19.3m), visibility remains good; this figure had increased further to £25.0m by the end of August following a strong start to FY24. We note that £25m represents 82% of our FY24E revenue forecast, providing confidence in our estimates.
2
Beeks Financial Cloud Group
2 October 2023
Operating expenses
Total operating expenses grew by £3.01m in the period to £14.99m. The aggregate cost base was impacted by further investment made into the platform and software development. The Beeks footprint now extends to 31 data centre locations globally, including seven in London. In addition, FY23 saw the group make material investment in the software development and engineering functions, which were the key drivers of headcount expansion. Average headcount grew to 103 during the year (FY22: 89), resulting in a 23% YoY increase in net staff costs to £6.91m (FY22: £5.64m). In common with most software businesses, employees are Beeks' single largest cost.
Depreciation & amortisation charges rose by £1.53m to £6.27m, reflecting increased the investment made during FY23 into Proximity Cloud, Exchange Cloud and across the group's global asset base.
Improved profitability
Underlying EBITDA grew 33% during the year to £8.42m (FY22: £6.31m). FY23 saw the tax charge remain at an inflow, as the group continues to benefit from the UK super-deduction on plant and machinery assets, deferred tax on share options not previously recognised and prior-year adjustments for R&D tax claims. Underlying diluted EPS declined in the period to 3.96p (FY22: 4.19p), primarily due to increased sharecount.
Cash flow & financial position
The group closed FY23 with a net cash position of £4.41m vs net cash of £7.86m at the close of FY22. At £6.91m, operational cash flow saw impressive growth during the year (FY22: £4.84m). Cash flow was further improved by reduced capex (-£5.0m vs FY22) reflecting the lower requirement for investment in Exchange and Proximity Cloud. FY23 saw a £2.2m cash outflow from financing activities (FY22: £14.45m inflow), primarily due to lease repayments and interest costs. The net result was a £2.33m decline in the gross cash position to £7.83m.
3
Beeks Financial Cloud Group
2 October 2023
Beeks - Gross cash balance (£m) FY22-FY23
25.0
20.0
9.1
15.0
-2.2
0.0
10.2
10.0
-7.0
7.8
-2.2
5.0
0.0
Operations
Tax
Financing
FY 22 balance
Working capital
Investing
FY 23 balance
Source: Company data
Forecast commentary
FY24 revenue and profit estimates unchanged
Our FY24 revenue and profit estimates are unchanged following the announcement.
We have assumed an increase in working capital in the current financial year. Our new
FY24E net cash estimate of £4.6m compares with £6.4m previously.
FY25 forecasts introduced
We have introduced FY25 forecasts. These are detailed overleaf.
We continue to expect revenue from the Public/Private Cloud business to be the key growth driver. We forecast capital expenditure levels to be higher than FY24E, reflecting further investment in the platform and product set, and model the group to deliver a net cash inflow for the year.
4
Beeks Financial Cloud Group
2 October 2023
Financial Summary: Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Year end: June (£m unless shown)
PROFIT & LOSS
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
Revenue
11.62
18.29
22.36
29.12
33.48
Adj EBITDA
4.14
6.31
8.42
10.85
12.75
Adj EBIT
1.67
2.36
3.27
4.29
5.19
Reported PBT
1.26
0.07
(0.65)
3.41
4.76
Fully Adj PBT
1.61
2.06
2.32
3.75
5.09
NOPAT
1.84
2.50
3.59
5.15
6.23
Reported EPS (p)
3.07
1.42
(0.14)
4.75
7.27
Fully Adj EPS (p)
2.99
4.49
3.96
4.90
6.67
Dividend per share (p)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
Operating cash flow
3.26
4.61
7.12
8.73
10.71
Free Cash flow
(3.80)
(7.76)
(0.14)
0.18
1.51
FCF per share (p)
(5.80)
(11.84)
(0.22)
0.28
2.31
Acquisitions
(1.02)
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Capex
(6.75)
(12.09)
(7.05)
(8.00)
(9.10)
Shares issued
5.01
14.76
0.00
0.00
0.00
Net cash flow
(0.31)
6.79
(2.33)
0.18
1.51
Overdrafts / borrowings
(1.49)
(2.30)
(3.42)
(3.42)
(3.42)
Cash & equivalents
3.37
10.16
7.83
8.01
9.52
Net (Debt)/Cash
1.89
7.86
4.41
4.59
6.10
NAV AND RETURNS
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
Net asset value
13.77
30.76
32.79
37.70
46.46
NAV/share (p)
20.99
46.91
50.00
57.50
70.86
Net Tangible Asset Value
10.39
16.27
17.95
19.25
20.80
NTAV/share (p)
15.85
24.81
27.38
29.36
31.72
Average equity
10.24
22.26
31.77
34.51
38.64
Post-tax ROE (%)
15.7%
9.2%
7.3%
10.9%
13.2%
METRICS
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
Revenue growth
57.5%
22.2%
30.2%
15.0%
Adj EBITDA growth
52.4%
33.4%
28.8%
17.5%
Adj EBIT growth
41.1%
38.6%
31.4%
20.9%
Adj PBT growth
N/A
13.0%
61.2%
35.9%
Adj EPS growth
N/A
(11.8%)
23.8%
35.9%
Dividend growth
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Adj EBIT margin
14.4%
12.9%
14.6%
14.7%
15.5%
VALUATION
2021
2022
2023
2024E
2025E
EV/Sales (x)
4.7
3.0
2.4
1.9
1.6
EV/EBITDA (x)
13.2
8.7
6.5
5.0
4.3
EV/NOPAT (x)
29.7
21.9
15.2
10.6
8.8
PER (x)
30.1
20.0
22.7
18.4
13.5
Dividend yield
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
FCF yield
(6.4%)
(13.2%)
(0.2%)
0.3%
2.6%
Source: Company information and Progressive Equity Research estimates
5
Beeks Financial Cloud Group
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 02 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2023 16:18:15 UTC.