Beeks Financial Cloud Group, the cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial markets, has delivered FY23 results in line with the September trading update. Revenue (+22% YoY) and profit (underlying EBITDA +33% YoY) both grew strongly, which we view as a highly respectable performance given ongoing investment being made in the platform and new product development. The group made strong operational progress during the year, and commentary on the outlook is positive. We leave FY24 earnings estimates unchanged following the announcement and introduce FY25 forecasts.

Double-digit growth, visibility remains good. FY23 revenue grew 22% YoY to £22.36m {FY22: £18.29m), with the core Public/Private Cloud business growing 37% YoY to £21.9m. Underlying EBITDA grew 33% to £8.42m (FY22: £6.31m), which we see as a particularly strong performance given the ongoing investment in the platform and new product development. With Annualised Committed Monthly Recurring Revenues (ACMRR) as of 30 June growing 23% during the period to a record £23.8m (82% of our FY24 revenue forecast), visibility remains good. Beeks closed FY23 with a net cash position of £4.41m (H1 23: £3.35m, FY22: £7.86m), with a positive net cashflow in H2 23. The group's financial position therefore remains robust.

growth, visibility remains good. Strong operational progress. Beeks recorded a number of significant clients wins during the year, including the ICE and JSE Exchange Cloud contracts and two multi-year Private Cloud contracts with global asset management firms, worth an aggregate $2m over three years. Post period end, the group also secured Private Cloud contracts in July with a total contract value of over $4m, including a significant win via a partner with one of the UK's largest banks.

Post period end, the group also secured Private Cloud contracts in July with a total contract value of over $4m, including a significant win via a partner with one of the UK's largest banks.

Forecasts unchanged. We leave FY24E revenue and earnings estimates unchanged following the announcement and introduce FY25E estimates.

FYE JUN (£M) 2021 2022 2023 2024E 2025E Revenue 11.6 18.3 22.4 29.1 33.5 Adj EBITDA 4.1 6.3 8.4 10.8 12.7 Fully Adj PBT 1.6 2.1 2.3 3.7 5.1 Fully Adj EPS (p) 3.0 4.5 4.0 4.9 6.7 EV/Sales (x) 4.7 3.0 2.4 1.9 1.6 EV/EBITDA (x) 13.2 8.7 6.5 5.0 4.3 PER (x) 30.1 20.0 22.7 18.4 13.5

