    BKS   GB00BZ0X8W18

BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP PLC

(BKS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:10:50 2023-06-19 am EDT
116.06 GBX   +0.05%
10:05aBeeks Financial Cloud : Progressive Note South Africa client signed
PU
09:32aBeeks Financial signs deal with Johannesburg Stock Exchange
AN
05/24Beeks Financial Cloud : Interim Results 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Beeks Financial Cloud : Progressive Note South Africa client signed

06/19/2023 | 10:05am EDT
BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP

SOFTWARE AND COMPUTER SERVICES

19 June 2023

BKS.L

116p

Market Cap: £76.1m

SHARE PRICE (p)

180

160

140

120

100

80

60

12m high/low

166p/110p

Source: LSE Data (priced as at prior close)

KEY DATA

Net (Debt)/Cash

£3.4m (at 31/12/22)

Enterprise value

£72.7m

Index/market

AIM

Next news

Trading update, July

Shares in Issue (m)

65.6

Chairman

Mark Cubitt

Chief Executive

Gordon McArthur

Finance Director

Fraser McDonald

COMPANY DESCRIPTION

Beeks provides low-latencyInfrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) for automated trading of financial products.

www.beeksgroup.com

PERLPARA

BEEKS FINANCIAL CLOUD GROUP IS A RESEARCH CLIENT OF PROGRESSIVE

ANALYSTS

Blaine Tatum

+44 (0) 20 7781 5309 btatum@progressive-research.com

Gareth Evans

+44 (0) 20 7781 5301 gevans@progressive-research.com

www.progressive-research.com

Reference client signed in South Africa

Beeks has today announced the signing of a contract with the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for the deployment of an advanced managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solution. The announcement contains no detail on the potential contract size, and we make no changes to forecasts at this stage. Nevertheless, we believe the JSE is a useful reference client win and being the second (blue-chip) Exchange customer for the Exchange Cloud suite, the deal further highlights the momentum building in the Beeks business.

  • Beeks is deploying Exchange Cloud with the JSE. With its partner IPC, Beeks has signed a contract with the JSE for the deployment of an advanced managed Infrastructure-as-a-Service(IaaS) solution for the JSE on a white-labelbasis. Called Colo 2.0, the solution enables clients (in this case the JSE) to market low-latencyconnectivity and hosting solutions on a co-locationbasis directly to their own customers. Essentially the deal represents a revenue opportunity for the JSE - the Exchange providing a Cloud-basedoffering to its own customers. The project requires no cash investment from Beeks, with hardware being delivered from Beeks' existing inventories (valued at £2.4m H1 23).
  • A reference client win, and the second Exchange customer for Exchange Cloud. Founded in 1887 and with a current market capitalisation of cUS$460m, the JSE is Africa's largest stock exchange by market capitalisation, and claims to be the 16th largest exchange in the world.
  • Momentum building in Exchange Cloud. Beeks' interim results announced in February 2023 signalled the group was undergoing final contractual negotiations with two further material Exchange Cloud clients following 12- and 18-monthsales cycles. We understand that today's announcement represents the successful conclusion of one of those negotiations. The JSE is the second Exchange client for the suite, following the ICE Global Network (part of the group that owns the NYSE) contract announced in September 2022.
  • Forecasts maintained. We leave estimates unchanged following the announcement. With the close of FY23 less than a fortnight away, we expect the deal to have a minimal impact on current year estimates. For FY24, we believe that the transaction helps to underpin our 19% YoY revenue and 30% YoY EBITDA growth forecasts.

FYE JUN (£M)

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Revenue

9.4

11.6

18.3

24.5

29.1

Adj EBITDA

3.3

4.1

6.3

8.4

10.8

Fully Adj PBT

1.4

1.6

2.1

3.2

3.7

Fully Adj EPS (p)

2.5

3.0

4.2

4.2

4.9

EV/Sales (x)

7.8

6.3

4.0

3.0

2.5

EV/EBITDA (x)

21.8

17.6

11.5

8.7

6.7

PER (x)

47.3

38.8

27.7

27.5

23.7

Source: Company Information and Progressive Equity Research estimates.

This publication should not be seen as an inducement under MiFID II regulations.

Please refer to important disclosures at the end of the document.

19 June 2023

Financial Summary: Beeks Financial Cloud Group

Year end: June (£m unless shown)

PROFIT & LOSS

2020

2021

2022

2023E

2024E

Revenue

9.36

11.62

18.29

24.47

29.12

Adj EBITDA

3.33

4.14

6.31

8.36

10.85

Adj EBIT

1.18

1.67

2.36

3.59

4.29

Reported PBT

0.68

1.26

0.07

2.89

3.41

Fully Adj PBT

1.43

1.61

2.06

3.23

3.75

NOPAT

1.29

1.84

2.50

3.95

5.15

Reported EPS (p)

1.13

3.07

1.43

3.99

4.75

Fully Adj EPS (p)

2.45

2.99

4.19

4.22

4.90

Dividend per share (p)

0.20

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

CASH FLOW & BALANCE SHEET

2020

2021

2022

2023E

2024E

Operating cash flow

3.26

3.26

4.70

6.99

8.00

Free Cash flow

(0.67)

(3.80)

(7.68)

(0.81)

(0.76)

FCF per share (p)

(1.02)

(5.80)

(11.70)

(1.24)

(1.16)

Acquisitions

(0.75)

(1.02)

0.00

0.00

0.00

Capex

(3.54)

(6.75)

(12.09)

(6.86)

(7.96)

Shares issued

0.00

5.01

14.76

0.00

0.00

Net cash flow

(0.91)

(0.31)

6.79

(0.81)

(0.76)

Overdrafts / borrowings

(2.18)

(1.49)

(2.30)

(2.30)

(2.30)

Cash & equivalents

1.43

3.37

10.16

9.35

8.59

Net (Debt)/Cash

(0.75)

1.89

7.86

7.05

6.29

NAV AND RETURNS

2020

2021

2022

2023E

2024E

Net asset value

6.72

13.77

30.77

35.08

41.83

NAV/share (p)

10.24

20.99

46.92

53.50

63.80

Net Tangible Asset Value

6.76

10.39

16.27

17.91

19.17

NTAV/share (p)

10.30

15.85

24.81

27.32

29.24

Average equity

6.17

10.24

22.26

32.32

35.25

Post-tax ROE (%)

23.2%

15.7%

9.2%

10.0%

10.6%

METRICS

2020

2021

2022

2023E

2024E

Revenue growth

24.1%

57.5%

33.8%

19.0%

Adj EBITDA growth

24.3%

52.4%

32.5%

29.8%

Adj EBIT growth

42.1%

41.1%

52.3%

19.6%

Adj PBT growth

N/A

27.9%

56.8%

16.1%

Adj EPS growth

N/A

40.2%

0.6%

16.1%

Dividend growth

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Adj EBIT margin

12.6%

14.4%

12.9%

14.7%

14.7%

VALUATION

2020

2021

2022

2023E

2024E

EV/Sales (x)

7.8

6.3

4.0

3.0

2.5

EV/EBITDA (x)

21.8

17.6

11.5

8.7

6.7

EV/NOPAT (x)

56.2

39.6

29.1

18.4

14.1

PER (x)

47.3

38.8

27.7

27.5

23.7

Dividend yield

0.2%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

FCF yield

(0.9%)

(5.0%)

(10.1%)

(1.1%)

(1.0%)

Source: Company information and Progressive Equity Research estimates

2

19 June 2023

Disclaimers and Disclosures

Copyright 2023 Progressive Equity Research Limited ("PERL"). All rights reserved. Progressive's research is commissioned by the subject company under contract and is freely available to the public and all institutional investors. Progressive does not offer investors the ability to trade securities. Our publications should not, therefore, be considered an inducement under MiFID II regulations. PERL provides professional equity research services, and the companies researched pay a fee in order for this research to be made available. This report has been commissioned by the subject company and prepared and issued by PERL for publication in the United Kingdom only. All information used in the publication of this report has been compiled from publicly available sources that are believed to be reliable; however, PERL does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of this report. Opinions contained in this report represent those of the research department of PERL at the time of publication, and any estimates are those of PERL and not of the companies concerned unless specifically sourced otherwise. PERL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) of the United Kingdom (registration number 697355).

This document is provided for information purposes only, and is not a solicitation or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe, or underwrite securities or units. Investors should seek advice from an Independent Financial Adviser or regulated stockbroker before making any investment decisions. PERL does not make investment recommendations. Any valuation given in a research note is the theoretical result of a study of a range of possible outcomes, and not a forecast of a likely share price. PERL does not undertake to provide updates to any opinions or views expressed in this document.

This document has not been approved for the purposes of Section 21(2) of the Financial Services & Markets Act 2000 of the United Kingdom. It has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. It is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research.

PERL does not hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this report. However, PERL's directors, officers, employees and contractors may have a position in any or related securities mentioned in this report. PERL or its affiliates may perform services or solicit business from any of the companies mentioned in this report.

The value of securities mentioned in this report can fall as well as rise and may be subject to large and sudden swings. In addition, the level of marketability of the shares mentioned in this report may result in significant trading spreads and sometimes may lead to difficulties in opening and/or closing positions. It may be difficult to obtain accurate information about the value of securities mentioned in this report. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance.

To arrange a meeting with the management team, or for further information about Progressive, please contact us at: +44 (0) 20 7781 5300

info@progressive-research.com

Disclaimer

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 19 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2023 14:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
