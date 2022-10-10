Advanced search
    BKS   GB00BZ0X8W18

BEEKS TRADING CORPORATION LTD.

(BKS)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-10 am EDT
145.50 GBX   -6.13%
Beeks Trading : FY22 Investor presentation
PU
05:52aBeeks Trading : Progressive Note impressive FY22 results
PU
03:35aBeeks Financial Cloud Lands $2 Million Contracts From Global Asset Managers
MT
Beeks Trading : FY22 Investor presentation

10/10/2022 | 01:22pm EDT
FY22 Investor presentation

October 2022

Gordon McArthur CEO

Fraser McDonald CFO

The information contained in this document (the "Presentation") has been prepared by Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (the "Company").

This Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and therefore it is being delivered for information purposes only. This Presentation has not been fully verified and is subject to material updating, revision and further verification and amendment without notice. Nothing in this Presentation or in any accompanying management discussion of the Presentation constitutes or forms part of, nor is it intended to constitute or form part of: (i) an invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity, whether in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction; (ii) any recommendation or advice in respect of the ordinary shares (the "Shares") in the Company; or (iii) any offer or invitation to sell, purchase or subscribe for, or any solicitation of any such offer to purchase, sell or subscribe for, any Shares, nor shall the Presentation or any part of it, or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract thereof.

Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into the United States of America or its territories or possessions (the "United States"), or distributed, directly or indirectly, in the United States, or to any "US person" as defined in Regulation S under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), including US resident corporations or other entities organised under the laws of the United States or any state thereof or non-U.S. branches or agencies of such corporations or entities. Neither this Presentation nor any copy of it may be taken or transmitted into or distributed, directly or indirectly, in Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa, or any other jurisdiction which prohibits the same except in compliance with applicable securities laws.

The distribution of this Presentation or any information contained in it may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions, and any person into whose possession any document containing this Presentation or any part of it comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. No action has been taken by the Company that would permit possession or distribution of this Presentation or any other offer or publicity material relating to securities in the Company in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Accordingly, such recipients represent that they are able to receive this Presentation without contravention of any applicable legal or regulatory restrictions in jurisdiction in which they reside or conduct business. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of Canadian, United States or other national or provincial securities laws.

This Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's expectations and plans, strategy, management's objectives, future performance, production, costs, revenues, and other trend information. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, its assets, its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those included in this document or as otherwise discussed alongside the Presentation. The statements have been made with reference to forecast price changes, economic conditions and the current regulatory environment. Nothing in this Presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Past share performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Any forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this Presentation.

No undertaking, representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, correctness, completeness or fairness of the information, including estimates, opinions, targets and other forward looking statements, contained in this Presentation and no reliance should be placed on it. Neither the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person takes any responsibility for, or accepts any liability whether direct or indirect, express or implied, contractual, tortious, statutory or otherwise, in respect of, the accuracy or completeness of the information or the opinions contained herein or for any errors, omissions or misstatements or for any loss, howsoever arising, from the use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection herewith, or undertakes to publicly update, review, correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent, or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Other than in accordance with the Company's obligations under the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this Presentation and any opinions expressed in it are subject to change without notice.

This Presentation does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered, sold or transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States absent registration under the Securities Act or an available exemption from, or as part of a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and, in each case, in compliance with any applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. No public offer of the securities referred to herein is being made in the United States.

In addition, the Shares have not been and will not be registered under the applicable laws of Australia, Canada, Japan and South Africa and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand or the Republic of South Africa or to any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa.

Canaccord Genuity Limited ("Canaccord Genuity") is acting as nominated adviser and broker to the Company and in the provision of corporate finance to the Company, within the meaning of the Financial Conduct Authority's Conduct of Business Sourcebook ("COBS"), and no one else in connection with the proposals contained in this Presentation. Accordingly, recipients should note that Canaccord Genuity is neither advising nor treating as a client any other person and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to clients of Canaccord Genuity under the COBS nor for providing advice in relation to the proposals contained in this Presentation.

Page 2

Cloud computing services for financial markets

  • We consider Beeks to be one of the largest pure play cloud providers in capital markets
  • Financial services organisations historically slow to adopt the cloud - now gaining traction
  • We have been selected by some of the forerunners
  • They need: low latency and security - at scale

What:

Compute. Connectivity. Analytics.

How:

Public. Private. Proximity.

For:

Banks. Exchanges. Brokers. Traders.

To run:

Low latency Multicast trading Environments.

Our opportunity

  • 5,000 financial services organisations
  • 60 major global stock exchanges

Our advantage

Fast, secure, global network

FY22

Delivering Record Results

+57% +40% +52%

£18.3m £19.3m £6.3m

Revenue ACMRREBITDA

  • Successful launch of Proximity Cloud and Exchange Cloud, securing multiple contracts and considerably expanding our market reach and sales pipeline

Page 3

Global infrastructure

Based in the UK with a growing network of key global financial data centres

Coming soon: further services in Toronto and, in partnership with IPC, Mexico with European expansion planned in Spain and the Nordic region.

Beeks can support 400+ cross connects in the major

international finance hubs across 200+ trading venues

Coming soon

Equinix

Other

Page 4

Why its needed

Security

  • Shared infrastructure causes problems with security, data access and data sovereignty
  • We can replace shared infrastructure through a dedicated, client- owned environment

Business demands

  • Things can change in the financial sector very quickly
  • Our customers need optimised systems that flex under load and market demand

Location

  • Financial organisations wish to deploy quickly in new trading regions globally
  • They also have their own data centres where they wish to have control of their infrastructure

Integration

Engineering support

Cost

Integrating low latency,

We believe security

Monthly subscription

virtual compute with

protocols and

model means that

analytics and execution

performance analytics

organisations can get

engines is complex and

are the most important

up and running with a

painful

thing for IT to think about

comparatively low OPEX

Beeks also solves supply

Organisations need a

spend

chain problem by taking

dedicated security

We know how to get the

responsibility for the

team monitoring 24/7

technology off the

sourcing, support and

against cyber-attacks,

ground cost effectively

component replacement

Denial of Service and

through our regional

any incidents and events

supply chain hubs and

on the periphery of the

Service Level Agreements

network.

Page 5

Disclaimer

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 09 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
