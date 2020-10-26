Beeks Trading : Final Results 2020 0 10/26/2020 | 05:10am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Build. Connect. Analyse. Final Results FY20 Gordon McArthur CEO and Fraser McDonald CFO Who we are Beeks Financial Cloud is a leading Cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services: global Infrastructure as a Service ("IaaS") Based in the UK with an international network of eighteen datacentres More than 400 pre-built cross connects globally Build. Connect. Analyse. • Beeks is a leading Cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services. • We operate solely in financial services markets where huge data volumes demand scaleable offerings • These latency sensitive environments need Business model Revenue 242 18 InstitutionalInternational customersdatacentres 94% Recurring 6% Non-recurring to be built, connected and analysed and Beeks is one of the few companies in the world that can provide this • Our strategy is to help our customers formulate a Cloud strategy, build across the board Cloud capabilities - public, private and secure - and replicate that in different regions • We're uniquely positioned to take advantage of growing market trends Revenue by segment Revenue by product 85% Institutional 31% Dedicated servers 15% Retail 30% VPS 16% Connectivity 5% Hardware sales 7% Analytics 11% Security/ Co-location/ other Revenue by Geography 29% UK 20% US 13% Europe 38% Rest of World Business model drives growth in recurring revenues £12 Millions £10 £8 £6 £4 £2 £0 Tier 1 Revenue ACMRR EBITDA 2018 2019 2020 6 5 4 3 2 1 0 Metric 2018 2019 2020 % Growth Revenue £5.58m £7.35m £9.36m 68% ACMRR £6.9m £9.1m £11.2m 62% EBITDA* £1.95m £2.48m £3.33m 44% Tier 1 customers 0 3 5 Acquisitions 0 1 2 *EBITDA 2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment. Impact of COVID-19 Continued to support all customers

Small delay in corporate decision making

Delayed growth in second half of the year

Underlying business model remained robust Invested Investment into revenue creation and delivery roles: new hires in sales, marketing, customer delivery and software development

Sales footprint now spans UK and US

Increased capacity by 45% in the year, grown more in one year than over the last three - to support our Tier 1 engagements

Obtained ISO 27001 certification (gained post year end on 21 August 2020) to significantly improve customer implementation processes Entered new markets Diversify and expand service offering to grow and expand our business

First hybrid Cloud deployment

Strategic focus to grow our institutional customer base for public, private and secure Cloud deployment

Increase attractiveness of offering beyond the trading segment

Increase attractiveness of offering to the Tier 1 segment Beeks provide a fully managed Cloud Connectivity solution from our London LD4 infrastructure, including fully redundant 10g network lines back to on-premise datacentres in Cardiff and Swansea. From the Beeks infrastructure, Admiral are able to connect with major Cloud Service providers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, as we look to digitally transform many of our existing workloads and business lines. The value of partnerships Announced an industry technology partnership in January

Strategic selection considered pre-approved MSAs that provided access to Tier 1 organisations reducing sales friction

pre-approved MSAs that provided access to Tier 1 organisations reducing sales friction Phase 1 85% complete (seven customers and $1m annualised) Beeks built a private IPC Cloud environment that gives our customers global access to key financial hubs. We're currently live in New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Chicago and Paris with Hong Kong, Frankfurt and Singapore upcoming. Our unparalleled multi-Cloud solution for the global financial markets empowers the use of Cloud for secure, high-performance data and voice communications, providing a tremendous competitive global advantage that will further enhance the value of this agreement. Acquired global scalability Acquisition of Velocimetrics broadened Beeks' offering and expanding the total addressable global market

Brought powerful analytics

First SaaS based analytics offering to be launched in the next twelve months

Broad additional tier 1 customers As a Tier 1 Equity Trading organisation, we required trade and latency analytics for our global equities infrastructure and selected Velocimetrics after an exhaustive evaluation process. As part of a bespoke development of low latency equity trading systems, a combination of network and application AppTap monitoring was used to provide real-time insight to the performance of our end-to-end trading systems in each of the co-located data centres across London, New York and Hong Kong. Income Statement 2018 209 2020 (£'000) (£'000) (£'000) Income Statement Turnover 5,583 7,352 9,360 Turnover Gross profit EBITDA CoS (1,924) (2,627) (2,984) Dep and Amort (602) (1,018) (1,624) Gross profit 3,057 3,707 4,752 Gross Margin % 55% 50% 51% EBITDA* 1,946 2,479 3,334 EBITDA % 35% 34% 36% Operating profit* 1,344 1,461 1,710 Operating Profit % 24% 20% 18% Profit before tax** 1,191 1,316 1,433 PBT % 21% 18% 15% *Underlying gross profit is statutory gross profit excluding other (grant) income and acquired amortisation costs **Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before amortisation, depreciation, finance costs, taxation, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs. EBITDA 2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment. 2018 2019 2020 ^Underlying operating profit excludes finance interest, amortisation on acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs ^^Underlying profit before tax excludes amortisation on acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs . Capacity Location Rack unused Location Rack capacity capacity* capacity unused capacity* Total rack capacity 60 London LD4.1 4.00 London LD4.2 6.00 London LD5 5.25 London LD8 6.00 London Lon1 2.00 Tokyo TY3 2.00 Hong Kong HK1 2.00 Singapore SG1 1.00 Singapore SGX 1.00 0.25 3.00 0.25 5.00 1.00 0.75 0.50 1.00 0.25 New York NY4 5.00 New York NY5 5.00 New York NYI 1.00 (60H) New York 2.00 Halsey Chicago CH1 2.00 Chicago DC3 3.00 Paris PA3 1.00 Frankfurt FR2 2.00 Sydney SY3 1.00 0.50 2.50 0.50 0.75 0.75 0.25 0.50 0.75 0.50 50 40 30 20 10 0 2019 2020 used capacity unused capacity *Total unused capacity of 18 racks across locations Balance sheet and Cash Flows Strong, growing operating cash flows

Continued investment in asset base to support growth (includes Tier 1)

Low gearing (c30% debt / equity)

Acquisition of VMX for up to £4.1m

*Lease accounting transition to IFRS16, resulting in additional £2.6m PPE and £2.7m lease liabilities Net Assets Debt Non Current Assets 2018 2019 2020 2021: Year of product FX SaaS launch V10 Velocimetrics Network automation release • Uses Velocimetrics • Velocimetrics • Facilitate growth and technology to provide technology is at the enable product powerful network heart of Beeks Analytics expansion by making a monitoring and trade and continuing to wider variety of Beeks analytics as a Cloud innovate products available via a hosted offering self-service portal Standalone Beeks Private Cloud Secure low latency private environment

Both public and private Cloud capability Increased: Relevance | Size of addressable market | Differentiation | Revenue streams Summary and Outlook Acquisition of Velocimetrics has considerably expanded our offering and addressable market

Entered the current financial year with a significantly expanded business, increased customer base, expanded product offering and increasing number of Tier 1 reference points

While the Covid-19 pandemic may cause a delay in corporate decision making, the drivers for our business remain strong

Covid-19 pandemic may cause a delay in corporate decision making, the drivers for our business remain strong Current market environment is positive and confident in our ability to convert our growing sales pipeline Uniquely positioned to address the Cloud compute requirements of the world largest financial services organisations Appendix Board Gordon McArthur Fraser McDonald Mark Cubitt Will Meldrum CEO CFO Chairman Independent NED Founder & CEO since 2011

20 years' experience in the IT Industry

Previous positions include senior commercial roles with IBM for 8 years • At Beeks since 2016 • 21 years' of PLC experience • Currently SVP and Chief of • Over 18 years' experience in • Formerly CFO at Wolfson Staff at IHS Markit finance, management and Microelectronics PLC and • Previously worked at Deutsche consulting roles Chairman of Superglass Bank managing interests across • Previous roles include Head of Holdings PLC a portfolio of investments Finance and Commercial • Numerous CFO roles in public Manager at ACCESS LLP and private companies (subsidiary of Serco Group PLC) Investment case Growing market Track record of Competitive Proven expertise Experienced opportunity growth differentiation management • Ideally positioned • Consistent track • Breadth & security • Growing number of • Experienced to benefit from record of profitable, of network, location Tier 1 reference management team long-term trends organic and cash and offering - all cases with proven towards Cloud generative growth provide strong industry expertise model based on recurring competitive revenue business advantage model Disclaimer The information contained in this document (the Presentation) has been prepared by Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (the Company). This Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and therefore it is being delivered for information purposes only. Nothing in this presentation or in any accompanying management discussion of the Presentation constitutes, nor is it intended to constitute: (i) an invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity, whether in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction; (ii) any recommendation or advice in respect of the ordinary shares (the Shares) in the Company; or (iii) any offer for sale, purchase or subscription of any Shares. This Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's expectations and plans, strategy, management's objectives, future performance, production, costs, revenues, and other trend information. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, its assets, its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those included in this document or as otherwise discussed alongside the Presentation. The statements have been made with reference to forecast price changes, economic conditions and the current regulatory environment. Nothing in this Presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Past share performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Any forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, correctness, completeness or fairness of the information, including estimates, opinions, targets and other forward looking statements, contained in this Presentation and no reliance should be placed on it. Neither the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection herewith, or undertakes to publicly update, review, correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent, or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Other than in accordance with the Company's obligations under the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this Presentation and any opinions expressed in it are subject to change without notice. The Company's ordinary shares have not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the ordinary shares is or will be made in the United States. In addition, the Company's ordinary shares have not been and will not be registered under the applicable laws of Australia, Canada, Japan and South Africa and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or to any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

0 All news about BEEKS TRADING CORPORATION LTD. 05:10a BEEKS TRADING : Final Results 2020 PU 05:10a BEEKS TRADING : Interim Results 2020 PU 09/15 BEEKS TRADING : Progressive BKS FY2020 report PU 09/15 BEEKS FINANCIAL RESULTS FY2020 : Tenth year of continued growth. PU 04/15 BEEKS TRADING : Strategic acquisition and Covid-19 update PU 04/15 BEEKS TRADING : Financial Cloud acquires Velocimetrics PU 03/02 BEEKS TRADING : Interim Results PU 01/15 BEEKS TRADING : Datacentre Expansion PU 01/07 BEEKS TRADING : Change of Adviser PU 01/07 BEEKS TRADING : Scottish Enterprise Grant PU

Financials GBP USD Sales 2020 9,27 M 12,1 M 12,1 M Net income 2020 - - - Net Debt 2020 1,10 M 1,43 M 1,43 M P/E ratio 2020 76,0x Yield 2020 0,41% Capitalization 49,4 M 64,5 M 64,3 M EV / Sales 2020 5,45x EV / Sales 2021 4,15x Nbr of Employees 65 Free-Float 29,6% Chart BEEKS TRADING CORPORATION LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends BEEKS TRADING CORPORATION LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 2 Average target price 150,00 GBX Last Close Price 96,50 GBX Spread / Highest target 55,4% Spread / Average Target 55,4% Spread / Lowest Target 55,4% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Gordon McArthur Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director Mark Cubitt Independent Non-Executive Chairman Fraser Thomas McDonald Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director Andrew William Crawford Meldrum Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) BEEKS TRADING CORPORATION LTD. -16.45% 64 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. 54.03% 227 973 CLOUDFLARE, INC. 227.20% 17 066 DYNATRACE, INC. 71.23% 12 176 ANAPLAN, INC. 15.44% 8 455 SINCH AB (PUBL) 188.31% 5 649