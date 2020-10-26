Log in
Beeks Trading : Final Results 2020

10/26/2020

Build. Connect. Analyse.

Final Results FY20

Gordon McArthur CEO and Fraser McDonald CFO

Who we are

Beeks Financial Cloud is a leading Cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services: global Infrastructure as a Service ("IaaS")

Based in the UK with an international network of eighteen datacentres

More than 400 pre-built cross connects globally

Build. Connect. Analyse.

• Beeks is a leading Cloud computing,

connectivity and analytics provider for

financial services.

• We operate solely in financial services

markets where huge data volumes demand

scaleable offerings

• These latency sensitive environments need

Business model Revenue

242 18

InstitutionalInternational

customersdatacentres

94% Recurring

6% Non-recurring

to be built, connected and analysed and

Beeks is one of the few companies in the

world that can provide this

• Our strategy is to help our customers

formulate a Cloud strategy, build across the

board Cloud capabilities - public, private and

secure - and replicate that in different regions

• We're uniquely positioned to take advantage

of growing market trends

Revenue by segment

Revenue by product

85%

Institutional

31%

Dedicated servers

15%

Retail

30%

VPS

16%

Connectivity

5%

Hardware sales

7%

Analytics

11%

Security/ Co-location/ other

Revenue by Geography

29% UK

20% US

13% Europe

38% Rest of World

Business model drives growth in recurring revenues

£12

Millions

£10

£8

£6

£4

£2

£0

Tier 1

Revenue

ACMRR

EBITDA

2018

2019

2020

6

5

4

3

2

1

0

Metric

2018

2019

2020

% Growth

Revenue

£5.58m

£7.35m

£9.36m

68%

ACMRR

£6.9m

£9.1m

£11.2m

62%

EBITDA*

£1.95m

£2.48m

£3.33m

44%

Tier 1 customers

0

3

5

Acquisitions

0

1

2

*EBITDA 2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment.

Impact of COVID-19

  • Continued to support all customers
  • Small delay in corporate decision making
  • Delayed growth in second half of the year
  • Underlying business model remained robust

Invested

  • Investment into revenue creation and delivery roles: new hires in sales, marketing, customer delivery and software development
  • Sales footprint now spans UK and US
  • Increased capacity by 45% in the year, grown more in one year than over the last three - to support our Tier 1 engagements
  • Obtained ISO 27001 certification (gained post year end on 21 August 2020) to significantly improve customer implementation processes

Entered new markets

  • Diversify and expand service offering to grow and expand our business
  • First hybrid Cloud deployment
  • Strategic focus to grow our institutional customer base for public, private and secure Cloud deployment
  • Increase attractiveness of offering beyond the trading segment
  • Increase attractiveness of offering to the Tier 1 segment

Beeks provide a fully managed Cloud Connectivity solution from our London LD4 infrastructure, including fully redundant 10g network lines back to on-premise datacentres in Cardiff and Swansea.

From the Beeks infrastructure, Admiral are able to connect with major Cloud Service providers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, as we look to digitally transform many of our existing workloads and business lines.

The value of partnerships

  • Announced an industry technology partnership in January
  • Strategic selection considered pre-approved MSAs that provided access to Tier 1 organisations reducing sales friction
  • Phase 1 85% complete (seven customers and $1m annualised)

Beeks built a private IPC Cloud environment that gives our customers global access to key financial hubs. We're currently live in New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Chicago and Paris with Hong Kong, Frankfurt and Singapore upcoming.

Our unparalleled multi-Cloud solution for the global financial markets empowers the use of Cloud for secure, high-performance data and voice communications, providing a tremendous competitive global advantage that will further enhance the value of this agreement.

Acquired global scalability

  • Acquisition of Velocimetrics broadened Beeks' offering and expanding the total addressable global market
  • Brought powerful analytics
  • First SaaS based analytics offering to be launched in the next twelve months
  • Broad additional tier 1 customers

As a Tier 1 Equity Trading organisation, we required trade and latency analytics for our global equities infrastructure and selected Velocimetrics after an exhaustive evaluation process.

As part of a bespoke development of low latency equity trading systems, a combination of network and application AppTap monitoring was used to provide real-time insight to the performance of our end-to-end trading systems in each of the co-located data centres across London, New York and Hong Kong.

Income Statement

2018

209

2020

(£'000)

(£'000)

(£'000)

Income Statement

Turnover

5,583

7,352

9,360

Turnover

Gross profit

EBITDA

CoS

(1,924)

(2,627)

(2,984)

Dep and Amort

(602)

(1,018)

(1,624)

Gross profit

3,057

3,707

4,752

Gross Margin %

55%

50%

51%

EBITDA*

1,946

2,479

3,334

EBITDA %

35%

34%

36%

Operating profit*

1,344

1,461

1,710

Operating Profit %

24%

20%

18%

Profit before tax**

1,191

1,316

1,433

PBT %

21%

18%

15%

*Underlying gross profit is statutory gross profit excluding other (grant) income and acquired

amortisation costs

**Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before amortisation, depreciation, finance costs,

taxation, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs. EBITDA

2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA

would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment.

2018

2019

2020

^Underlying operating profit excludes finance interest, amortisation on acquired intangibles,

acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs

^^Underlying profit before tax excludes amortisation on acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs

.

Capacity

Location

Rack

unused

Location

Rack

capacity

capacity*

capacity

unused

capacity*

Total rack capacity

60

London LD4.1

4.00

London LD4.2

6.00

London LD5

5.25

London LD8

6.00

London Lon1

2.00

Tokyo TY3

2.00

Hong Kong HK1

2.00

Singapore SG1

1.00

Singapore SGX

1.00

0.25

3.00

0.25

5.00

1.00

0.75

0.50

1.00

0.25

New York NY4

5.00

New York NY5

5.00

New York NYI

1.00

(60H)

New York

2.00

Halsey

Chicago CH1

2.00

Chicago DC3

3.00

Paris PA3

1.00

Frankfurt FR2

2.00

Sydney SY3

1.00

0.50

2.50

0.50

0.75

0.75

0.25

0.50

0.75

0.50

50

40

30

20

10

0

2019

2020

used capacity

unused capacity

*Total unused capacity of 18 racks across locations

Balance sheet and Cash Flows

  • Strong, growing operating cash flows
  • Continued investment in asset base to support growth (includes Tier 1)
  • Low gearing (c30% debt / equity)
  • Acquisition of VMX for up to £4.1m
  • *Lease accounting transition to IFRS16, resulting in additional £2.6m PPE and £2.7m lease liabilities

Net Assets

Debt

Non Current Assets

2018

2019

2020

2021: Year of product

FX SaaS launch

V10 Velocimetrics

Network automation

release

Uses Velocimetrics

Velocimetrics

Facilitate growth and

technology to provide

technology is at the

enable product

powerful network

heart of Beeks Analytics

expansion by making a

monitoring and trade

and continuing to

wider variety of Beeks

analytics as a Cloud

innovate

products available via a

hosted offering

self-service portal

Standalone Beeks Private Cloud

  • Secure low latency private environment
  • Both public and private

Cloud capability

Increased:

Relevance | Size of addressable market | Differentiation | Revenue streams

Summary and Outlook

  • Acquisition of Velocimetrics has considerably expanded our offering and addressable market
  • Entered the current financial year with a significantly expanded business, increased customer base, expanded product offering and increasing number of Tier 1 reference points
  • While the Covid-19 pandemic may cause a delay in corporate decision making, the drivers for our business remain strong
  • Current market environment is positive and confident in our ability to convert our growing sales pipeline

Uniquely positioned to address the Cloud compute requirements of the world largest financial services organisations

Appendix

Board

Gordon McArthur

Fraser McDonald

Mark Cubitt

Will Meldrum

CEO

CFO

Chairman

Independent NED

  • Founder & CEO since 2011
  • 20 years' experience in the IT Industry
  • Previous positions include senior commercial roles with IBM for 8 years

• At Beeks since 2016

• 21 years' of PLC experience

• Currently SVP and Chief of

• Over 18 years' experience in

• Formerly CFO at Wolfson

Staff at IHS Markit

finance, management and

Microelectronics PLC and

• Previously worked at Deutsche

consulting roles

Chairman of Superglass

Bank managing interests across

• Previous roles include Head of

Holdings PLC

a portfolio of investments

Finance and Commercial

• Numerous CFO roles in public

Manager at ACCESS LLP

and private companies

(subsidiary of Serco Group PLC)

Investment case

Growing market

Track record of

Competitive

Proven expertise

Experienced

opportunity

growth

differentiation

management

Ideally positioned

Consistent track

Breadth & security

Growing number of

Experienced

to benefit from

record of profitable,

of network, location

Tier 1 reference

management team

long-term trends

organic and cash

and offering - all

cases

with proven

towards Cloud

generative growth

provide strong

industry expertise

model

based on recurring

competitive

revenue business

advantage

model

Disclaimer

The information contained in this document (the Presentation) has been prepared by Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (the Company).

This Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and therefore it is being delivered for information purposes only. Nothing in this presentation or in any accompanying management discussion of the Presentation constitutes, nor is it intended to constitute: (i) an invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity, whether in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction; (ii) any recommendation or advice in respect of the ordinary shares (the Shares) in the Company; or (iii) any offer for sale, purchase or subscription of any Shares.

This Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's expectations and plans, strategy, management's objectives, future performance, production, costs, revenues, and other trend information. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, its assets, its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those included in this document or as otherwise discussed alongside the Presentation. The statements have been made with reference to forecast price changes, economic conditions and the current regulatory environment. Nothing in this Presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Past share performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Any forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, correctness, completeness or fairness of the information, including estimates, opinions, targets and other forward looking statements, contained in this Presentation and no reliance should be placed on it. Neither the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection herewith, or undertakes to publicly update, review, correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent, or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Other than in accordance with the Company's obligations under the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this Presentation and any opinions expressed in it are subject to change without notice.

The Company's ordinary shares have not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the ordinary shares is or will be made in the United States. In addition, the Company's ordinary shares have not been and will not be registered under the applicable laws of Australia, Canada, Japan and South Africa and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or to any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa.

Disclaimer

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC

