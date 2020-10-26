Beeks Trading : Final Results 2020

Beeks Financial Cloud is a leading Cloud computing, connectivity and analytics provider for financial services: global Infrastructure as a Service ("IaaS")
Based in the UK with an international network of eighteen datacentres
More than 400 pre-built cross connects globally
Build. Connect. Analyse.
• Beeks is a leading Cloud computing,
connectivity and analytics provider for
financial services.
• We operate solely in financial services
markets where huge data volumes demand
scaleable offerings
• These latency sensitive environments need
Business model Revenue
242 18
InstitutionalInternational
customersdatacentres
94% Recurring
6% Non-recurring
to be built, connected and analysed and
Beeks is one of the few companies in the
world that can provide this
• Our strategy is to help our customers
formulate a Cloud strategy, build across the
board Cloud capabilities - public, private and
secure - and replicate that in different regions
• We're uniquely positioned to take advantage
of growing market trends
Revenue by segment
Revenue by product
85%
Institutional
31%
Dedicated servers
15%
Retail
30%
VPS
16%
Connectivity
5%
Hardware sales
7%
Analytics
11%
Security/ Co-location/ other
Revenue by Geography
29% UK
20% US
13% Europe
38% Rest of World
Business model drives growth in recurring revenues
£12
Millions
£10
£8
£6
£4
£2
£0
Tier 1
Revenue
ACMRR
EBITDA
2018
2019
2020
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
Metric
2018
2019
2020
% Growth
Revenue
£5.58m
£7.35m
£9.36m
68%
ACMRR
£6.9m
£9.1m
£11.2m
62%
EBITDA*
£1.95m
£2.48m
£3.33m
44%
Tier 1 customers
0
3
5
Acquisitions
0
1
2
*EBITDA 2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment.
Impact of COVID-19
Continued to support all customers
Small delay in corporate decision making
Delayed growth in second half of the year
Underlying business model remained robust
Invested
Investment into revenue creation and delivery roles: new hires in sales, marketing, customer delivery and software development
Sales footprint now spans UK and US
Increased capacity by 45% in the year, grown more in one year than over the last three - to support our Tier 1 engagements
Obtained ISO 27001 certification (gained post year end on 21 August 2020) to significantly improve customer implementation processes
Entered new markets
Diversify and expand service offering to grow and expand our business
First hybrid Cloud deployment
Strategic focus to grow our institutional customer base for public, private and secure Cloud deployment
Increase attractiveness of offering beyond the trading segment
Increase attractiveness of offering to the Tier 1 segment
Beeks provide a fully managed Cloud Connectivity solution from our London LD4 infrastructure, including fully redundant 10g network lines back to on-premise datacentres in Cardiff and Swansea.
From the Beeks infrastructure, Admiral are able to connect with major Cloud Service providers such as AWS, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, as we look to digitally transform many of our existing workloads and business lines.
The value of partnerships
Announced an industry technology partnership in January
Strategic selection considered pre-approved MSAs that provided access to Tier 1 organisations reducing sales friction
Phase 185% complete (seven customers and $1m annualised)
Beeks built a private IPC Cloud environment that gives our customers global access to key financial hubs. We're currently live in New York, London, Paris, Sydney, Chicago and Paris with Hong Kong, Frankfurt and Singapore upcoming.
Our unparalleled multi-Cloud solution for the global financial markets empowers the use of Cloud for secure, high-performance data and voice communications, providing a tremendous competitive global advantage that will further enhance the value of this agreement.
Acquired global scalability
Acquisition of Velocimetrics broadened Beeks' offering and expanding the total addressable global market
Brought powerful analytics
First SaaS based analytics offering to be launched in the next twelve months
Broad additional tier 1 customers
As a Tier 1 Equity Trading organisation, we required trade and latency analytics for our global equities infrastructure and selected Velocimetrics after an exhaustive evaluation process.
As part of a bespoke development of low latency equity trading systems, a combination of network and application AppTap monitoring was used to provide real-time insight to the performance of our end-to-end trading systems in each of the co-located data centres across London, New York and Hong Kong.
Income Statement
2018
209
2020
(£'000)
(£'000)
(£'000)
Income Statement
Turnover
5,583
7,352
9,360
Turnover
Gross profit
EBITDA
CoS
(1,924)
(2,627)
(2,984)
Dep and Amort
(602)
(1,018)
(1,624)
Gross profit
3,057
3,707
4,752
Gross Margin %
55%
50%
51%
EBITDA*
1,946
2,479
3,334
EBITDA %
35%
34%
36%
Operating profit*
1,344
1,461
1,710
Operating Profit %
24%
20%
18%
Profit before tax**
1,191
1,316
1,433
PBT %
21%
18%
15%
*Underlying gross profit is statutory gross profit excluding other (grant) income and acquired
amortisation costs
**Underlying EBITDA is defined as earnings before amortisation, depreciation, finance costs,
taxation, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs. EBITDA
2020 increased by £0.52m as a result of the transition to IFRS 16, excluding IFRS 16 EBITA
would be £2.81m. The cumulative % increase excludes the IFRS 16 adjustment.
2018
2019
2020
^Underlying operating profit excludes finance interest, amortisation on acquired intangibles,
acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs
^^Underlying profit before tax excludes amortisation on acquired intangibles, acquisition costs, share based payments and exceptional non-recurring costs
.
Capacity
Location
Rack
unused
Location
Rack
capacity
capacity*
capacity
unused
capacity*
Total rack capacity
60
London LD4.1
4.00
London LD4.2
6.00
London LD5
5.25
London LD8
6.00
London Lon1
2.00
Tokyo TY3
2.00
Hong Kong HK1
2.00
Singapore SG1
1.00
Singapore SGX
1.00
0.25
3.00
0.25
5.00
1.00
0.75
0.50
1.00
0.25
New York NY4
5.00
New York NY5
5.00
New York NYI
1.00
(60H)
New York
2.00
Halsey
Chicago CH1
2.00
Chicago DC3
3.00
Paris PA3
1.00
Frankfurt FR2
2.00
Sydney SY3
1.00
0.50
2.50
0.50
0.75
0.75
0.25
0.50
0.75
0.50
50
40
30
20
10
0
2019
2020
used capacity
unused capacity
*Total unused capacity of 18 racks across locations
Balance sheet and Cash Flows
Strong, growing operating cash flows
Continued investment in asset base to support growth (includes Tier 1)
Low gearing (c30% debt / equity)
Acquisition of VMX for up to £4.1m
*Lease accounting transition to IFRS16, resulting in additional £2.6m PPE and £2.7m lease liabilities
Acquisition of Velocimetrics has considerably expanded our offering and addressable market
Entered the current financial year with a significantly expanded business, increased customer base, expanded product offering and increasing number of Tier 1 reference points
While the Covid-19 pandemic may cause a delay in corporate decision making, the drivers for our business remain strong
Current market environment is positive and confident in our ability to convert our growing sales pipeline
Uniquely positioned to address the Cloud compute requirements of the world largest financial services organisations
Appendix
Board
Gordon McArthur
Fraser McDonald
Mark Cubitt
Will Meldrum
CEO
CFO
Chairman
Independent NED
Founder & CEO since 2011
20 years' experience in the IT Industry
Previous positions include senior commercial roles with IBM for 8 years
• At Beeks since 2016
• 21 years' of PLC experience
• Currently SVP and Chief of
• Over 18 years' experience in
• Formerly CFO at Wolfson
Staff at IHS Markit
finance, management and
Microelectronics PLC and
• Previously worked at Deutsche
consulting roles
Chairman of Superglass
Bank managing interests across
• Previous roles include Head of
Holdings PLC
a portfolio of investments
Finance and Commercial
• Numerous CFO roles in public
Manager at ACCESS LLP
and private companies
(subsidiary of Serco Group PLC)
Investment case
Growing market
Track record of
Competitive
Proven expertise
Experienced
opportunity
growth
differentiation
management
• Ideally positioned
• Consistent track
• Breadth & security
• Growing number of
• Experienced
to benefit from
record of profitable,
of network, location
Tier 1 reference
management team
long-term trends
organic and cash
and offering - all
cases
with proven
towards Cloud
generative growth
provide strong
industry expertise
model
based on recurring
competitive
revenue business
advantage
model
Disclaimer
The information contained in this document (the Presentation) has been prepared by Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (the Company).
This Presentation has not been approved by an authorised person in accordance with section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 and therefore it is being delivered for information purposes only. Nothing in this presentation or in any accompanying management discussion of the Presentation constitutes, nor is it intended to constitute: (i) an invitation or inducement to engage in any investment activity, whether in the United Kingdom or in any other jurisdiction; (ii) any recommendation or advice in respect of the ordinary shares (the Shares) in the Company; or (iii) any offer for sale, purchase or subscription of any Shares.
This Presentation may contain certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company's expectations and plans, strategy, management's objectives, future performance, production, costs, revenues, and other trend information. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company, its assets, its subsidiaries and investments, including, among other things, the development of its business, trends in its operating industry, and future capital expenditures and acquisitions. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the Company's actual results could differ materially from those included in this document or as otherwise discussed alongside the Presentation. The statements have been made with reference to forecast price changes, economic conditions and the current regulatory environment. Nothing in this Presentation should be construed as a profit forecast. Past share performance cannot be relied on as a guide to future performance. Any forward looking statements speak only as at the date of this Presentation.
No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees or any other person as to the accuracy, correctness, completeness or fairness of the information, including estimates, opinions, targets and other forward looking statements, contained in this Presentation and no reliance should be placed on it. Neither the Company or any of its members, directors, officers or employees nor any other person accepts liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any use of this Presentation or its contents or otherwise arising in connection herewith, or undertakes to publicly update, review, correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent, or revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Other than in accordance with the Company's obligations under the AIM Rules for Companies, the Company is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this Presentation and any opinions expressed in it are subject to change without notice.
The Company's ordinary shares have not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of the ordinary shares is or will be made in the United States. In addition, the Company's ordinary shares have not been and will not be registered under the applicable laws of Australia, Canada, Japan and South Africa and, subject to certain exceptions, may not be offered or sold within Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa or to any national, resident or citizen of Australia, Canada, Japan or South Africa.
Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc published this content on 25 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:09:05 UTC