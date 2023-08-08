BEENOS Inc, formerly netprice.com, Ltd., mainly operates mail-order sales business. It has two segments. The E-commerce segment operates business through three business divisions. The Gathering division is engaged in the mail-order sales through personal computers (PCs), cell phones and smart phones. The Value Cycle division is involved in the purchase, maintenance and sale of secondhand brand-name products, watches, accessories and others. The Cross Boarder division is engaged provision of services making overseas products available for purchase for Japanese clients. The Incubation segment is involved in the provision of Japan products overseas forwarding services, the production of talent licensed products, and the marketing and promotion business focusing on smart phones.

Sector Department Stores