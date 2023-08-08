FY2023 3Q Financial Results Briefing
BEENOS Group Mission
Creating a Global Platform
to Connect Japan with the World
Global Commerce
Making products throughout the world available to everyone
Value
Cycle
Incubation
Erasing borders in
Helping Japanese
the reuse market to
Entertainment artists with their
make products
global penetration
available worldwide
and maximize profits
Invest/assist the
Other
growth of
Creating global
promising startups
Business
services
around the world
（New Businesses）
3
BEENOS Group Mission
Global Commerce
FY 2022 Annual GMV 54.5 Bil JPY
Category Ranking
#1 Hobby (Entertainment)
#2 Fashion
#3 Accessories/Watches
Most items are pre-owned
※ GMV of updated segment
Value Cycle
Entertainment
Japanese pre-owned items
Japanese entertainment is
are popular abroad
popular overseas ranging
Pivoting strategies to raise
from
foreign sales composition to
manga/anime to artist
50%
merchandise
4
