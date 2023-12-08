BuyeeCross Border EC

Global Commerce Segment

Mission

Create a Global Business that will deliver products from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world

Breakdown of the GMV within the Segment

This presentation will focus on Buyee

Buyee Service Flowchart

Buyee is a comprehensive Cross Border EC (CBEC) service that allows overseas customers to securely purchase products from Japan

Items that sell

High

Buyee specializes in comprehensively

managing a diverse and substantial range

of "Long Tail" products, catering to niche

ProductVolume

markets

Long Tail

Low

High

Low

Item Popularity

Main Exports by Region

USA

Hong Kong

Taiwan

UK

Australia

Category RankingFY2023

# Hobby (Figures)

# Games

# Auto/Motorcycle Parts

Seasonal products and bestsellers circulate easily across various countries, leading to a reduced demand for them in CBEC

Long Tail products, known for their uniqueness and higher acquisition challenges, see heightened demand in CBEC. These items are widely circulated on C2C marketplaces

# Luxury Fashion

# CD

Top Sellers

The range of Long Tail products traded is vast, encompassing everything from a single screw to sneakers and large gaming consoles

The following are a few examples:

Hobby Items

Fashion Items

Screenshots of products when sold on Buyee

Growth of the CBEC Industry

CBEC, initially focused on intra-regional trade within areas like Europe, has significantly grown due to advancements in logistics, online payments and globalized consumer preferences, offering substantial potential for further market expansion.

Changes in External Environment and the Expansion of CBEC

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Netflix enters

Introduction of

Publication of

Covid-19

Global-e, a CBEC

Asia through

Google's Neural

a paper

Rapid growth in

company in the

Japan

Machine

questioning

video streaming

overseas market, IPOs

Translation

whether CBEC

services

on Nasdaq

CBEC becomes

will globalize

Surge in the price

BTS wins Top Selling

generally

International

of Pokémon cards

Song at the Billboard

Music Awards

understood

Shipping

The New York

concept

Company, ECMS,

Times uses the

establishes

term "Nano

Japanese

Influencer"

corporation

Estimation of the Potential Market Size for CBEC Targeted by Buyee

Large potential market compared to Buyee's current GMV exists

Global CBEC Market

4.856T USD

(ZION Market Research Estimation for 2027)

Estimation based on Bottom-

Up Analysis:

680820bil JPY+α

Current GMV

Value Offered by Buyee

  • Merchants benefit from reduced complexities in CBEC
    The service offers better quality and cost efficiency than doing it internally
  • Overseas buyers enjoy smooth, low-cost purchases from multiple merchants
  • The service is essentially free for merchants, with fees borne by the buyers

Customers can access products from over 2,000 Japanese merchants, encompassing a selection of hundreds of millions of products with a single Buyee member ID

2,000+

Businesses

Shop 1

OperationsInternal

Shop 2

OperationsInternal

Shop 3

OperationsInternal

Shop 4

OperationsInternal

Shop 5

OperationsInternal

Buyers in

120 Countries

2,000+

Businesses

Shop 1

Shop 2

Shop 3

Shop 4

Shop 5

Buyers in

120 Countries

The total number of businesses supported by the BEENOS Group exceeds 5,000

Challenges for Domestic E-commerce Merchants and the Value Offered by Buyee

Process

Challenges

Value Offered

Sales

Foreign language support

Automatically machine translated

Compliance to foreign laws

Automatically detects prohibited exports

Payment

Handling fraudulent cards (Threat is ever increasing)

Opportunity loss by not handling foreign credit cards

  • Original fraud detection system
    (Accuracy level suitable to be sold externally)
  • Able to handle foreign credit cards

Securing warehouse capacity

Logistics

(Managing peak season difficult)

Complication of operations

  • Logistics are handled by Buyee for free
    • Businesses do not need to worry about warehouse space, personnel or operations (see pg. 12 for details)

Support

Foreign language support

24-hour chat support across 3 locations in

24-hour support

18 languages

80% of the current purchasing process is automated

i.e.) Purchasing, contacting the seller, payment process, etc.

