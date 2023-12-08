Buyee（Cross Border EC）
Values and Advantages
14 Nov 2023 BEENOS Inc.
Global Commerce Segment
Mission
Create a Global Business that will deliver products from anywhere in the world to anywhere in the world
Breakdown of the GMV within the Segment
85%
▶This presentation will focus on Buyee
10%
5%
2
Buyee Service Flowchart
Buyee is a comprehensive Cross Border EC (CBEC) service that allows overseas customers to securely purchase products from Japan
3
Items that sell
High
Buyee specializes in comprehensively
managing a diverse and substantial range
of "Long Tail" products, catering to niche
ProductVolume
markets
Long Tail
Low
High
Low
Item Popularity
Main Exports by Region
USA
Hong Kong
Taiwan
UK
Australia
Category Ranking（FY2023）
#１ Hobby (Figures)
#２ Games
#３ Auto/Motorcycle Parts
Seasonal products and bestsellers circulate easily across various countries, leading to a reduced demand for them in CBEC
Long Tail products, known for their uniqueness and higher acquisition challenges, see heightened demand in CBEC. These items are widely circulated on C2C marketplaces
#４ Luxury Fashion
#５ CD
4
Top Sellers
The range of Long Tail products traded is vast, encompassing everything from a single screw to sneakers and large gaming consoles
The following are a few examples:
Hobby Items
Fashion Items
※Screenshots of products when sold on Buyee
5
Growth of the CBEC Industry
CBEC, initially focused on intra-regional trade within areas like Europe, has significantly grown due to advancements in logistics, online payments and globalized consumer preferences, offering substantial potential for further market expansion.
Changes in External Environment and the Expansion of CBEC
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Netflix enters
Introduction of
Publication of
Covid-19
Global-e, a CBEC
Asia through
Google's Neural
a paper
Rapid growth in
company in the
Japan
Machine
questioning
video streaming
overseas market, IPOs
Translation
whether CBEC
services
on Nasdaq
CBEC becomes
will globalize
Surge in the price
BTS wins Top Selling
generally
International
of Pokémon cards
Song at the Billboard
Music Awards
understood
Shipping
The New York
concept
Company, ECMS,
Times uses the
establishes
term "Nano
Japanese
Influencer"
corporation
6
Estimation of the Potential Market Size for CBEC Targeted by Buyee
Large potential market compared to Buyee's current GMV exists
Global CBEC Market
4.856T USD
(ZION Market Research Estimation for 2027)
Estimation based on Bottom-
Up Analysis:
680～820bil JPY+α
Current GMV
7
Value Offered by Buyee
-
Merchants benefit from reduced complexities in CBEC
The service offers better quality and cost efficiency than doing it internally
- Overseas buyers enjoy smooth, low-cost purchases from multiple merchants
- The service is essentially free for merchants, with fees borne by the buyers
Customers can access products from over 2,000 Japanese merchants, encompassing a selection of hundreds of millions of products with a single Buyee member ID
2,000+
Businesses
Shop 1
OperationsInternal
Shop 2
OperationsInternal
Shop 3
OperationsInternal
Shop 4
OperationsInternal
Shop 5
OperationsInternal
・
・
・
Buyers in
120 Countries
・
・
・
2,000+
Businesses
Shop 1
Shop 2
Shop 3
Shop 4
Shop 5
・
・
・
Buyers in
120 Countries
・
・
・
※The total number of businesses supported by the BEENOS Group exceeds 5,000
9
Challenges for Domestic E-commerce Merchants and the Value Offered by Buyee
Process
Challenges
Value Offered
Sales
● Foreign language support
● Automatically machine translated
●
Compliance to foreign laws
● Automatically detects prohibited exports
Payment
● Handling fraudulent cards (Threat is ever increasing)
● Opportunity loss by not handling foreign credit cards
-
Original fraud detection system
(Accuracy level suitable to be sold externally)
- Able to handle foreign credit cards
● Securing warehouse capacity
Logistics
(Managing peak season difficult)
● Complication of operations
- Logistics are handled by Buyee for free
- Businesses do not need to worry about warehouse space, personnel or operations (see pg. 12 for details)
Support
● Foreign language support
● 24-hour chat support across 3 locations in
●
24-hour support
18 languages
80% of the current purchasing process is automated
i.e.) Purchasing, contacting the seller, payment process, etc.
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Beenos Inc. published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 08:58:24 UTC.