Contents of the Question and Answer Section during

the FY 2024 Q2 Financial Results Briefing

The following is a summary of the questions asked and the responses given during the financial results briefing held on Wednesday 8 May. Some portions have been edited and modified for clarification.

（Regarding Global Commerce）

Q1. The future plans include expanding collaborations with various partners in the reuse business. Does this imply forming partnerships with domestic reuse businesses and expanding internationally using Buyee?

Your understanding is correct. Buyee already partners with numerous domestic reuse businesses, and we aim to further enhance these collaborations. Additionally, we will focus on integrating these products into overseas platforms through our cross-bordere-commerce support services.

Q2. While Buyee's distribution continues to grow towards the United States, is there also an increase in Mercari's distribution?

Our collaboration with Mercari is progressing well, but it's important to note that our partnerships with other e-commerce sites and platforms are also expanding smoothly.

Q3. What would be the impact on BEENOS's performance if Mercari were to withdraw from its US operations?

Our current collaboration with Mercari involves selling products listed on Japan's Mercari to overseas markets, including the United States, and does not involve handling products from Mercari US. As such, a withdrawal from the US market by Mercari would not impact our operations.

Q4. You achieved a 5% operating profit margin relative to GMV in the Q2. Can you maintain this margin while continuing to grow the GMV at the current rate?

We have improved the profit margin quarter over quarter through more efficient campaigning, and concurrently, Buyee has achieved a year-over-year growth rate of 40% in GMV. We view this as a positive development where both profits and GMV are growing. We are committed to continuing our efforts to maximize GMV while enhancing profit margins.

Q5. Is there an expected decrease in GMV in the second half of the year compared to the first half due to demand changes, or are you taking a conservative approach?

The first half included high-activity periods like W11 and the year-end sales season, during which we were particularly aggressive in our campaigns to maximize GMV. For the second half, we are planning our budget with a greater focus on profit, including tighter control of campaign spending, to achieve 5% operating profit margin to GMV for the full year. This approach makes our view on GMV conservative, setting a baseline for management while we aim to maximize distribution and secure profits.

Q6. Do you expect continued improvement in profitability quarter-on-quarter after the Q3?

While our goal is to maintain a 5% operating profit margin relative to GMV and to maximize distribution, we are not specifically targeting significant improvements in profit margins.

