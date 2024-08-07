This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.

Contents of the Question and Answer Section during

the FY 2024 Q3 Financial Results Briefing

The following is a summary of the questions asked and the responses given during the financial results briefing held on Tuesday 6 August. Some portions have been edited and modified for clarification.

（Regarding Global Commerce）

Q1. Is there still room for improvement in the profitability of the Global Commerce business?

We believe it is crucial to increase conversions through personalized experiences for each user. Additionally, there is significant potential for automation and efficiency improvements in multilingual customer support and warehouse operations. We will continue to focus on enhancing profitability, including cost reductions.

Q2. Sales to the United States have shown strong growth of YoY +50%. What are the reasons for this, and do you expect similar growth to continue?

Since FY2023 Q4, we have been actively promoting campaigns, steadily building up our numbers. This Q3, being before the start of major campaigns from last year, achieved a YoY growth of +50%. However, after Q4, as the aggressive campaign measures have completed their cycle and the hurdles have risen, maintaining the same level of growth will be challenging.

On the other hand, the continued improvement in campaign efficiency, including eliminating wasteful spending and reducing costs, has allowed us to target users driven by demand, positively impacting profits. Additionally, various measures, including logistics improvements, have progressed in the United States, contributing to the strong growth. How we develop our business in the United States, the world's largest market, is crucial. We intend to continue expanding the Buyee service and, leveraging partnerships mentioned earlier, further increase GMV in the US market. You can definitely look forward to future developments.

Q3. I would like to hear about Buyee's growth strategy for FY2025.

While we will provide more details at the annual earnings briefing, we believe that Buyee, our existing business, can continue to grow. In addition to Buyee's operations from Japan to overseas, we have also initiated a business from Korea to overseas. Our goal is to achieve growth across the entire Global Commerce segment.

Q4. Regarding commerce from Korea, what kind of products from which sites are you handling? Are hobby-related materials the main focus?

We handle products from C2C flea market sites and various E-Commerce platforms. As this is a new venture, we plan to expand our product offerings further. Besides hobby-related products, including K-POP merchandise, cosmetic products are also globally popular. We anticipate significant growth from these uniquely Korean offerings.

（Regarding New Businesses）

Q5. What are some of the particularly growing services in new ventures?

The service currently experiencing significant growth involves shipping products from Korea to the global market. We plan to focus on this area in the coming year and aim to continue its expansion. Additionally, we will begin supporting the integration with the US version of Mercari, and we expect these efforts to be reflected positively in our figures in years to come.

1