FAQ Received from Investors and Shareholders (May ~ June 2024) To enhance communication with investors and ensure fair disclosure, we are providing information on key questions received and their responses between May and June 2024, following the announcement of the Q2 FY2024 financial results. To promote a better understanding, we may reiterate content previously published in summaries of past Q&A sessions or financial results presentations.. ■Global Commerce What is the reason for improving the efficiency of campaigns? Previously, our management focus was on increasing GMV. However, this fiscal year, we have shifted towards a profit-conscious management approach, leading us to implement more profit-oriented marketing campaigns. While aggressive campaigns in the previous fiscal year's Q4 boosted GMV, we have been working on making these campaigns more efficient. Consequently, both the Take Rate and the OP margin have improved quarter-over-quarter. What specific actions were taken to improve the efficiency of campaigns? To enhance campaign efficiency, we moved from distributing uniform coupons to all users to targeting coupons based on user segments and specific product categories. This strategy reduced Q2's total campaign costs by about 20% compared to the Q4 FY2023, while still maintaining growth in GMV. We are continually experimenting with ways to further optimize our campaigns, and we expect improvements in profitability from Q3 onward. Why is the revised forecast for the second half of the fiscal year for Global Commerce conservative?

In the first half of the fiscal year, we aggressively implemented campaigns to maximize GMV. However, the scale and timing of many of our current campaigns are determined in consultation with domestic partners, making it challenging to forecast campaign implementation for the second half of the year. As a result, we have planned for smaller- scale campaigns. Additionally, the application of size-based taxation, which increases administrative expenses and taxes, has also been factored into our forecast.

Is it possible to achieve an OP margin of 5% relative to GMV for the fiscal year? We continue to believe that achieving an OP margin of 5% relative to GMV for the full year is feasible. What is the market size for Buyee (cross-bordere-commerce)? Calculating the precise market size for cross-bordere-commerce is challenging due to the inclusion of different business models, such as Chinese e-commerce platforms, which differ from Buyee. However, we estimate that there is a potential market size of approximately 620 to 860 billion yen. For the assumptions and bases used in this estimation, please refer to the document "Buyee Values and Advantages" disclosed last November. How should we view the future growth of Global Commerce? Given the significant increase in GMV in the Q4 FY2023, the hurdle for YoY growth rates will be higher from this fiscal year's fourth quarter and achieving strong growth rates like YoY +40% will be challenging. However, we anticipate that achieving double-digit YoY growth is a feasible level. The success of strategic initiatives and tailwinds from external factors such as exchange rates could further enhance the growth rate. ■Entertainment What are Groobee's strengths? Groobee is favored and chosen by clients for its ability to build e-commerce sites specialized in entertainment and its capability to connect to Buyee, enabling sales abroad. Recently, Groobee has also been successful in acquiring major artists such as Ado. Although this fiscal year has focused on systematizing internal structures, the acquisition of such artists is viewed positively within the company.

What are the reasons for turning from a deficit in the previous fiscal years to a profit in the current plan?

Although there is quarterly volatility, the expected growth of Groobee and the narrowing of the deficit are key factors. As of Q2, the Groobee business is still operating at a loss, but with expected increases in GMV, we aim to achieve profitability for the full year in FY2025.

Why is there significant volatility in quarterly GMV? The substantial growth in GMV is largely dependent on the timing of events and live performances by artists affiliated with our existing business and Groobee. The volatility is pronounced around the times these events are held. As we continue to acquire more artists and content through Groobee and increase the number of partnerships, we expect the volatility to gradually decrease. ■ New Businesses Is there any change in the content of the Other Businesses (new businesses) segment? Our business segments are broadly divided into cross-bordere-commerce support, travel, and other businesses. In cross-bordere-commerce support, we continue to explore various initiatives, with some changes in business content compared to the initial stages; most recently, we have launched operations in South Korea. The demand for our South Korea business has exceeded initial expectations, and we are continuously improving services to meet this significant demand. In the travel business, we are reviewing services to aim for a reduction in deficits. Lastly, in the other businesses segment, we plan to reduce deficits, including exiting the eSports business. ■ Incubation Business (Investments) Will there be no divestitures this fiscal year? The segment profit plan for this fiscal year accounts for investment losses and anticipates zero net profit from investment sales; however, performance up to the first half