FAQ on Financial Results for 2Q FY2024

This Q&A compilation gathers frequently asked questions, received from shareholders and investors following the earnings presentation held on Wednesday, May 8. These questions, chosen for their frequency and insight, are responded to in order to provide a clearer understanding of the Company's operations and strategies. We will continue to update with important questions from the inquiries we receive in the future.

Q1. Why was ROE set at 10%?

The Company achieved an ROE of 10% in the previous fiscal year, though it had fallen below 10% in earlier fiscal years. Considering the Ito Report compiled by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, which sets an ROE target of 8%, we have established an ROE of 10% as the minimum target to be achieved. We will internally discuss the ROE target for the medium term and consider disclosing it in the future.

Q2. You mentioned that more than 1 billion yen of the medium-term target operating income of 5

billion yen will come from the accumulation of operating income through M&A. Are you planning to acquire a company that generates operating income of 1 billion yen or more?

Rather than acquiring a company that already generates a profit of 1 billion yen, our strategy involves acquiring a company with the potential to reach that level and nurturing it into a business with a profit of 1 billion yen. We aim to actively pursue M&A opportunities in areas related to the Global Commerce Business or the Entertainment Business. These acquisitions should lead to an expansion in one or more of the following areas: the products we handle, the strengthening of logistics and operations and an increase in our customer base.

Q3. When will the Entertainment Business Groobee business contribute to profits?

The Groobee business exhibits significant distribution volatility depending on whether featured artists hold an event, making it challenging to achieve consistent profitability. However, we are starting to see stable profit generation in terms of the GMV. By further expanding our GMV, we believe we can aim for sustained profitability in the next fiscal year.

Q4. Is it possible to record profit and loss of incubation (investment business) as non-operating profit and loss?

