This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.
Company
BEENOS Inc.
President and Group CEO
Shota Naoi
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section Code: 3328
Contact
Executive Officer and CFCO
Hisanori Matsuda
TEL
+81-3-6859-3328
Notification of Adjustment (Increase) in Dividend Forecast
Tokyo, Japan - 21 September 2023 - BEENOS Inc. (BEENOS) has resolved in its Board Meeting held today to adjust the dividend forecast. Details are as follows:
1. Adjustment in dividend forecast
(1) Details of the adjustments
BEENOS views the distribution of profits to shareholders through dividends as a paramount managerial commitment. BEENOS actively broadens its business foundation and bolsters its financial position to consistently provide stable dividends over the long term, ensuring minimal impact from performance variances.
The dividend for FY2023 had remained undetermined. But after thorough consideration of the present performance forecast, share repurchase status during this fiscal year, financial stability, and the reserved funds for future business growth, BEENOS resolved to increase the year-end dividend forecast for FY2023 by 2 yen from last year's results, revising it to 27 yen.
Annual Dividend
2Q End
Year End
Annual
Previous Forecast
TBD
TBD
(Announced 8 Nov 2022)
Current Forecast
27.00 JPY
27.00 JPY
Current Results
0 JPY
FY 2022 Results
0 JPY
25.00 JPY
25.00 JPY
-END-
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Beenos Inc. published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 07:32:09 UTC.