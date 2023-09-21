This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.

Company BEENOS Inc. President and Group CEO Shota Naoi Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section Code: 3328 Contact Executive Officer and CFCO Hisanori Matsuda TEL +81-3-6859-3328

Notification of Adjustment (Increase) in Dividend Forecast

Tokyo, Japan - 21 September 2023 - BEENOS Inc. (BEENOS) has resolved in its Board Meeting held today to adjust the dividend forecast. Details are as follows:

1. Adjustment in dividend forecast

(1) Details of the adjustments

BEENOS views the distribution of profits to shareholders through dividends as a paramount managerial commitment. BEENOS actively broadens its business foundation and bolsters its financial position to consistently provide stable dividends over the long term, ensuring minimal impact from performance variances.

The dividend for FY2023 had remained undetermined. But after thorough consideration of the present performance forecast, share repurchase status during this fiscal year, financial stability, and the reserved funds for future business growth, BEENOS resolved to increase the year-end dividend forecast for FY2023 by 2 yen from last year's results, revising it to 27 yen.