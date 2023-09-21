BEENOS : Notification of Change of Schedule of Shares to be Disposed
Common stock
This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.
Company
BEENOS Inc.
President and Group CEO
Shota Naoi
Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section Code: 3328
Contact
Vice President and Group CFO
Koji Nakamura
TEL
+81-3-6859-3328
Notification of Change of Schedule of Shares to be Disposed
Tokyo, Japan - 21 September 2023 - BEENOS Inc. (BEENOS) announced that it will be changing the disposal date of the shares it repurchased from what was previously announced on 15 September 2023, in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act as resolved in its board meeting held on 10 August 2023. This is due to the repurchasing period ending earlier than scheduled. Details are as follows:
1. Changes to Matters Relating to the Share Disposal
(Changes underlined)
Disclosure on 15 September 2023
Resolved on 21 September 2023
(1)
Class of shares to be
Common stock
Common stock
repurchased
(2)
Total number of shares
300,000 shares
300,000 shares
repurchased
(3)
Scheduled disposal
31 October 2023
29 September 2023
(Reference)
1. Details of Matters Related to the Share Repurchase resolved on 10 August 2023
(1)
Class of shares to be
Common stock
repurchased
(2)
Total number of shares
300,000 shares
to be repurchased
(2.4% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock※])
(3)
Total repurchase cost
500,000,000 JPY
(4)
Repurchase period
14 August 2023 to 30 September 2023
※ Treasury stock includes the 20,800 shares held by the "BEENOS ESOP Trust Fund" as of 10 August 2023
2. Details of Matters Related to the Share Disposal resolved on 10 August 2023
(1) Class of shares to be disposed
(2)
Total number of shares
All shares acquired listed above in (2)
to be disposed
(3)
Scheduled disposal
31 October 2023
3. Cumulated Shares Repurchased since the 10 August 2023 Board Meeting
(1)
Total number of shares
300,000 shares
repurchased
(2)
Total repurchase cost
493,799,500 JPY
-END-
BEENOS Inc, formerly netprice.com, Ltd., mainly operates mail-order sales business. It has two segments. The E-commerce segment operates business through three business divisions. The Gathering division is engaged in the mail-order sales through personal computers (PCs), cell phones and smart phones. The Value Cycle division is involved in the purchase, maintenance and sale of secondhand brand-name products, watches, accessories and others. The Cross Boarder division is engaged provision of services making overseas products available for purchase for Japanese clients. The Incubation segment is involved in the provision of Japan products overseas forwarding services, the production of talent licensed products, and the marketing and promotion business focusing on smart phones.