Common stock

This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.

Company

BEENOS Inc.

President and Group CEO

Shota Naoi

Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section Code: 3328

Contact

Vice President and Group CFO

Koji Nakamura

TEL

+81-3-6859-3328

Notification of Change of Schedule of Shares to be Disposed

Tokyo, Japan - 21 September 2023 - BEENOS Inc. (BEENOS) announced that it will be changing the disposal date of the shares it repurchased from what was previously announced on 15 September 2023, in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act as resolved in its board meeting held on 10 August 2023. This is due to the repurchasing period ending earlier than scheduled. Details are as follows:

1. Changes to Matters Relating to the Share Disposal

(Changes underlined)

Disclosure on 15 September 2023

Resolved on 21 September 2023

(1)

Class of shares to be

Common stock

Common stock

repurchased

(2)

Total number of shares

300,000 shares

300,000 shares

repurchased

(3)

Scheduled disposal

31 October 2023

29 September 2023

(Reference)

1. Details of Matters Related to the Share Repurchase resolved on 10 August 2023

(1)

Class of shares to be

Common stock

repurchased

(2)

Total number of shares

300,000 shares

to be repurchased

(2.4% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock])

(3)

Total repurchase cost

500,000,000 JPY

(4)

Repurchase period

14 August 2023 to 30 September 2023

Treasury stock includes the 20,800 shares held by the "BEENOS ESOP Trust Fund" as of 10 August 2023

2. Details of Matters Related to the Share Disposal resolved on 10 August 2023

(1) Class of shares to be disposed

(2)

Total number of shares

All shares acquired listed above in (2)

to be disposed

(3)

Scheduled disposal

31 October 2023

3. Cumulated Shares Repurchased since the 10 August 2023 Board Meeting

(1)

Total number of shares

300,000 shares

repurchased

(2)

Total repurchase cost

493,799,500 JPY

-END-

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Beenos Inc. published this content on 21 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2023 07:32:09 UTC.