Common stock

This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.

Company BEENOS Inc. President and Group CEO Shota Naoi Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Section Code: 3328 Contact Vice President and Group CFO Koji Nakamura TEL +81-3-6859-3328

Notification of Change of Schedule of Shares to be Disposed

Tokyo, Japan - 21 September 2023 - BEENOS Inc. (BEENOS) announced that it will be changing the disposal date of the shares it repurchased from what was previously announced on 15 September 2023, in accordance with Article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the Act as resolved in its board meeting held on 10 August 2023. This is due to the repurchasing period ending earlier than scheduled. Details are as follows:

1. Changes to Matters Relating to the Share Disposal (Changes underlined) Disclosure on 15 September 2023 Resolved on 21 September 2023 (1) Class of shares to be Common stock Common stock repurchased (2) Total number of shares 300,000 shares 300,000 shares repurchased (3) Scheduled disposal 31 October 2023 29 September 2023

(Reference)

1. Details of Matters Related to the Share Repurchase resolved on 10 August 2023

(1) Class of shares to be Common stock repurchased (2) Total number of shares 300,000 shares to be repurchased (2.4% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock※]) (3) Total repurchase cost 500,000,000 JPY (4) Repurchase period 14 August 2023 to 30 September 2023

※ Treasury stock includes the 20,800 shares held by the "BEENOS ESOP Trust Fund" as of 10 August 2023

2. Details of Matters Related to the Share Disposal resolved on 10 August 2023

(1) Class of shares to be disposed