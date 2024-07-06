Certain Shares of Beerenberg AS are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024.

Certain Shares of Beerenberg AS are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 6-JUL-2024. These Shares will be under lockup for 280 days starting from 30-SEP-2023 to 6-JUL-2024.



Details:

The Company, members of the Company?s management and board of directors (except for Espen Selvikvåg Berge who will be elected onto the board of directors in the extraordinary general meeting to be held on September 29, 2023), and the selling shareholders, will enter into customary lock-up arrangements with the Managers that will restrict, subject to certain exceptions, its ability to issue, sell or dispose of shares, as applicable for a period of six months for the Company, and nine months for the members of the board and management and the selling shareholders, after the commencement of trading in the shares on Euronext Growth Oslo without the prior written consent of the Managers.