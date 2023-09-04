(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Aquafil marks a plus 3.4 percent, bringing the price to EUR3.32 per share. The company reported Thursday that the first half of the year closed with a loss of EUR4.1 million from a profit of EUR17.7 million recorded in the same period of the previous year and a 123 percent decline. As of June 30, revenues stood at EUR311.1 million, down 11 percent from EUR351.0 million in 2022.

Conafi, on the other hand, advances 3.0%, following Friday night's green with 3.0%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Beewize is giving up 3.9% to EUR0.6420 per share, doing worse than all in the wake of Friday night's red.

ePrice is giving up 3.4%, following Friday night's 2.3% gain.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

