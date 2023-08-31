(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Competing for the top spot are Beewize and Biesse, up 3.5 percent. The former has gained 0.3 percent in the past month, while the latter is up 6.8 percent.

Also in the black is Fidia, up 3.3 percent. The stock in the last six months has given up 13%, while in the last 30 days it has dropped 6.4%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Seri Industrial sits on the bottom and gives up 5.3% to EUR4.56 per share. The stock has rallied 3.2% in the last thirty days, lost 21% in the last six months and 33% in the last year.

