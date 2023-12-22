(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Beewize leads the rises on the list of small-cap companies in Piazza Affari, up 5.9 percent to EUR0.54 each.

Newlat Food rises 5.8 percent, with the shares exceeding EUR7.60 each. The stock has gained 15 percent in the last month, 25 percent in the last six months, and 75 percent in the last year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Fidia does worse than everyone else on the basket it belongs to, complicit in a 6.5 percent drop that takes the shares to EUR1.00 from the EUR1.11 with which they opened the session.

ePrice follows with a drop of 6.3 percent. The company's shares have lost 90 percent of their value in the last month of trading alone.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

