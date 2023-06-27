(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap mr Tuesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Beewize rises 6.7 percent. The former FullSix stock has given up 0.9 percent in the last month, 11 percent in the last six months, and 6.7 percent in the last year. A share is now worth EUR0.70, below the annual high of EUR0.82 marked in early January.

Same rise for Softlab, which extends yesterday's gain and reflects good momentum in the telecommunications sector. Shares of the former Acotel are up 7.0 percent in the last 30 sessions on the Milan Stock Exchange.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Restart does worst of all, complicit in a 5.6% decline, extending declines of 15% in the last month, 33% in the last six months, and 39% in the last year.

