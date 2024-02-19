(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Beewize advances 5.0%, with new price at EUR0.67 per share, on the heels of Friday's 2.6% gain.

----------

Tessellis advances 4.3%, with price at EUR0.6070, on the heels of Friday's green close of plus 0.9%.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Newlat Food is giving up 8.9%. The company announced Friday that it had stopped negotiations to acquire 100 percent of the capital of Princes Limited and its subsidiaries, after revising "the values initially proposed" that were rejected by the seller, Mitsubishi Corporation.

----------

Fidia is giving up 7.7 percent to EUR0.30 per share, its new year-to-date low.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.