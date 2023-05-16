Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Beewize S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUL   IT0001487047

BEEWIZE S.P.A.

(FUL)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-16 am EDT
0.6700 EUR   -3.46%
11:24aBeewize narrows first quarter loss; up revenues
AN
03:38aMib below 27,200 ahead of Italian inflation
AN
02:22aFutures down ahead of eurozone macro data
AN
Beewize narrows first quarter loss; up revenues

05/16/2023 | 11:24am EDT
(Alliance News) - Beewize Spa announced that its board of directors on Tuesday approved its consolidated interim report for the year ended March 31, 2023 reporting a loss of EUR464,000, reduced from a loss of EUR781,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

Net revenues amounted to EUR1.3 million up from EUR1.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Ebitda is negative EUR216,000 which compares to negative Ebitda of EUR552,000 related to the first three months of 2022.

Ebitda is negative EUR379,000 from negative EUR769,000 in the first quarter of 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, consolidated equity is EUR2.7 million from EUR2.2 million as of December 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2023, total consolidated debt was negative and EUR7.3 million up from EUR6.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

Beewize trades in the red by 3.5 percent at EUR0.67 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

