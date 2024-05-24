(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Beewize rises 7.3% after giving up 2.0% over the past month. In contrast, the stock has gained 37% in the past six months and 3.8% in the past year.

Fidia advances 6.1% after rallying 65% in the last month. In the six-month period, the stock has given up 34% while in the last year it has lost 41%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Bioera gives up 6.2% after losing 53% in the last month and 44% in the last year.

Compagnia Immobiliare Azionaria is in the red 5.4% after giving up 24% in the last month and 32% in the last twelve.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

