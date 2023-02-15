Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Beewize S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FUL   IT0001487047

BEEWIZE S.P.A.

(FUL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05:08:19 2023-02-15 am EST
0.7200 EUR   -4.00%
07:44aLandi Rienzo at the top, Bioera the worst
AN
06:10aMib swinging; Amplifon on the highs
AN
01/13Mib tips 26,000; Amplifon rears its head again
AN
Landi Rienzo at the top, Bioera the worst

02/15/2023 | 07:44am EST
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Landi Renzo is at the top, picking up 11 percent after giving up 2.4 percent over the past month. In the last six months it marked a minus 2.6 percent while in the last year it left 28 percent on the parterre.

----------

Eems follows with a rise of 5.0% while in the last thirty days it has posted a loss of 22%. The stock, in the last six months, has given up 71% and in the last year the decline has been 76%.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Bioera gives up 4.8% and is at the bottom. The stock continues to follow a bearish trend: in the last year it has given up 69% and in the last six months it has lost 65%. In the last thirty days, however, it has left 22% on the parterre.

----------

Beewize is in the red by 4.0%, slightly worse than the last thirty days, during which it marked a minus 3.2%. Also negative is the performance over the past year and half year, during which the stock was in the red by 19% and 15%, respectively.

----------

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEEWIZE S.P.A. -4.00% 0.72 Delayed Quote.3.02%
BIOERA S.P.A. -4.75% 0.3105 Delayed Quote.-24.10%
EEMS ITALIA SPA 5.03% 0.0418 Delayed Quote.-25.19%
LANDI RENZO S.P.A. 11.84% 0.633 Delayed Quote.2.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 5,38 M 5,78 M 5,78 M
Net income 2021 -2,72 M -2,92 M -2,92 M
Net Debt 2021 4,91 M 5,27 M 5,27 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,29x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8,39 M 9,00 M 9,00 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,00x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart BEEWIZE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Beewize S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEEWIZE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Massimiliano Molese Chief Executive Officer
Lorenzo Sisti Group Chief Financial Officer
Costantino di Carlo Chairman
Susanna Pedretti Independent Non-Executive Director
Antonio Gherardelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEEWIZE S.P.A.3.02%9
AFFLE (INDIA) LIMITED-4.42%1 662
CARDLYTICS, INC.10.21%218
EMRO., INCORPORATED.48.29%172
MCH GROUP AG5.00%162
HIGHCO9.89%115