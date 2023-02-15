Landi Rienzo at the top, Bioera the worst

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Wednesday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Landi Renzo is at the top, picking up 11 percent after giving up 2.4 percent over the past month. In the last six months it marked a minus 2.6 percent while in the last year it left 28 percent on the parterre.

Eems follows with a rise of 5.0% while in the last thirty days it has posted a loss of 22%. The stock, in the last six months, has given up 71% and in the last year the decline has been 76%.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

Bioera gives up 4.8% and is at the bottom. The stock continues to follow a bearish trend: in the last year it has given up 69% and in the last six months it has lost 65%. In the last thirty days, however, it has left 22% on the parterre.

Beewize is in the red by 4.0%, slightly worse than the last thirty days, during which it marked a minus 3.2%. Also negative is the performance over the past year and half year, during which the stock was in the red by 19% and 15%, respectively.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

