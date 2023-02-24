Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Befesa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFSA   LU1704650164

BEFESA S.A.

(BFSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:40:26 2023-02-24 pm EST
48.26 EUR   -2.31%
12:32pAfr : Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
02/22Befesa S A : will release Preliminary FY 2022 Results on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023
PU
02/22Goldman lowers target for Befesa to 63 euros - 'Buy'
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AFR: Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

02/24/2023 | 12:32pm EST
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Befesa S.A. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Befesa S.A.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.02.2023 / 18:31 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Befesa S.A. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 04, 2023
Address: http://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 26, 2023
Address: http://www.befesa.com/investors/reports-presentations/

24.02.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse
2320 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1568549  24.02.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1568549&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 109 M 1 175 M 1 175 M
Net income 2022 109 M 115 M 115 M
Net Debt 2022 519 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,4x
Yield 2022 2,55%
Capitalization 1 976 M 2 093 M 2 093 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,25x
EV / Sales 2023 2,14x
Nbr of Employees 1 880
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart BEFESA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Befesa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 49,40 €
Average target price 51,82 €
Spread / Average Target 4,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Asier Zarraonandia Ayo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolf Uwe Lehmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Molina Montes Executive Chairman
Juan Ignacio Varela Head-Information Technologies
Francisco Bolaños Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEFESA S.A.9.63%2 093
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.1.68%34 671
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.5.59%10 572
STERICYCLE, INC.10.62%4 507
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED0.76%4 010
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-3.51%3 957