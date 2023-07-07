Befesa SA is a Germany-based services company specialized in collection and recycle of steel dust and aluminium residues, as well as provision of other related services and logistics. Its business activities are divided into two segments: Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment focuses on collection and recycling of steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel, as well as production of waelz oxide and other metals. The Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segment includes recycling of salt slags and spent pot linings, and recovering and selling of salt, aluminum concentrate, and aluminum oxides, as well as production of secondary aluminum alloys for construction and automotive industries.