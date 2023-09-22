PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
22 September 2023
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
Asier Zarraonandia Ayo
2. Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Befesa S.A.
b)
LEI
222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)
each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial
Shares
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code7
LU1704650164
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of shares
Price per share
Volume
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
€27.77
10,000
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
N/A
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
21 September 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
XETRA
Company information
Befesa S.A.
68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,
L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg
LEI:
222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164
Contact:
Rafael Pérez
Email:
irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet:www.befesa.com
