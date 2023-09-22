PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22 September 2023

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Asier Zarraonandia Ayo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Befesa S.A. b) LEI 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Shares instrument, type of instrument Identification code7 LU1704650164 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price per share Volume c) Price(s) and volume(s) €27.77 10,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 21 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction XETRA

Company information

Befesa S.A.

68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,

L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg