PUBLICATION PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 19(3) OF REGULATION (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22 September 2023

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name

Asier Zarraonandia Ayo

2. Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Befesa S.A.

b)

LEI

222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

4.

Details of the transaction(s)

section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv)

each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code7

LU1704650164

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

Price per share

Volume

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

€27.77

10,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

21 September 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XETRA

Company information

Befesa S.A.

68-70, Boulevard de la Pétrusse,

L-2320 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI:

222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact:

Rafael Pérez

Email:

irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet:www.befesa.com

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Befesa SA published this content on 22 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2023 13:11:06 UTC.