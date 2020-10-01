Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Befesa S.A.    BFSA   LU1704650164

BEFESA S.A.

(BFSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

01.10.2020 / 16:46
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

/

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated
11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

1 October 2020

1. Details of the Issuer:


Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:


29 September 2020
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
  % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached		 4.97% 0.09% 5.06% 34,066,705
Position of previous notification (if

applicable)		 5.01% 0.02% 5.03%  
 

 

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)		 Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)		 Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
ISIN LU1704650164 1,696,038   4.97%  
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 1,696,038 4.97%
 
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Equity: Lent Securities   At any time 30,755 0.09%
    Subtotal B 1 30,755 0.09%
 
Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period		 Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
           
      Subtotal B 2    
 

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez
Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com


01.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1138401  01.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1138401&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BEFESA S.A.
10:50aBEFESA S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
09/23BEFESA : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
09/21BEFESA : Kepler Cheuvreux gives a Buy rating
MD
08/10BEFESA : JP Morgan sticks Neutral
MD
08/03BEFESA : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/31BEFESA : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
07/31BEFESA S.A. : Befesa reports Q2 EBITDA of ?22m and confirms Full Year Guidance
EQ
07/07BEFESA S.A. : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
06/26BEFESA : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
06/10BEFESA S.A. : Befesa publishes its new Sustainability Report
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 586 M 688 M 688 M
Net income 2020 44,3 M 52,0 M 52,0 M
Net Debt 2020 415 M 487 M 487 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 1 165 M 1 368 M 1 367 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 156
Free-Float 100%
Chart BEFESA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Befesa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEFESA S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 40,23 €
Last Close Price 34,20 €
Spread / Highest target 28,7%
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Javier Molina Montes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Romeo Kreinberg Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Wolf Uwe Lehmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Frauke Heistermann Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuel Soto Serrano Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEFESA S.A.-10.00%1 368
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.14.33%27 281
SUEZ SA17.20%11 602
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED5.59%8 360
STERICYCLE-1.18%5 769
PENNON GROUP PLC0.59%5 613
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group