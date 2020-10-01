Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
Befesa S.A.
1 October 2020
1. Details of the Issuer:
Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
2. Reason for the notification:
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:
Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.):
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
29 September 2020
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law):
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was
crossed or reached
4.97%
0.09%
5.06%
34,066,705
Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
5.01%
0.02%
5.03%
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
Direct
(Art 8 of the Transparency Law)
Indirect
(Art 9 of the Transparency Law)
ISIN LU1704650164
1,696,038
4.97%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)
1,696,038
4.97%
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Equity: Lent Securities
At any time
30,755
0.09%
Subtotal B 1
30,755
0.09%
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/ Conversion Period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Subtotal B 2
