DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.

Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



01.10.2020 / 16:46

/ NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated

11 January 2008 of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Befesa S.A. 1 October 2020 1. Details of the Issuer:





Befesa S.A.



46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification:



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:



Norges Bank, Oslo, Norway 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.): 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:





29 September 2020 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (Art. 8 and 9 of the Transparency Law): % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was

crossed or reached 4.97% 0.09% 5.06% 34,066,705 Position of previous notification (if



applicable) 5.01% 0.02% 5.03% 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) Direct



(Art 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art 9 of the Transparency Law) ISIN LU1704650164 1,696,038 4.97% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 1,696,038 4.97% Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Equity: Lent Securities At any time 30,755 0.09% Subtotal B 1 30,755 0.09% Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Subtotal B 2 Company information Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164 Contact: Rafael Pérez

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com Internet: www.befesa.com

