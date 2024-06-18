ESG at Befesa

Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024

100%

Circular

Economy

Business segments

Befesa in 2023

Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

Operating cash flow

€1,181 million

€182 million

€117 million

+4% yoy

-15% yoy

-15% yoy

Growth

  • Palmerton refurbishment: On track to capture growth in 2025
  • Guangdong: Monitoring the development of the market; Cautiously progressing in third province

Dividend Dividend proposal for 2023: €0.73 per share (2022: €1.25)

Outlook

2024: Expecting to return to the growth path; Pressures faced in '23 to ease in '24:

€195m to €235m EBITDA (+7% to +29% yoy)

Mid-term: Decarbonisation and EV trends driving mid-term growth

ESG strategy and priorities

Health & Safety

  • Significant improvement and initial goals were achieved earlier than expected

Material topics

CSRD

The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive will have huge impact on reporting:

  • Double Materiality Assessment
  • Gap Analysis
  • Reporting
  • Limited Assurance by auditor

Application for the very first time in 2025 for 2024

ESG Reports

Befesa ESG Report 2021 and ESG Progress Report 2022:

https://www.befesa.com/sustainability/reports-policies-certifications

The Befesa ESG Report 2023 will be published in June 2024. It will be the last Befesa ESG Report. Starting in 2025, Befesa will report ESG and financials in a Combined Annual Report.

