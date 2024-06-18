ESG at Befesa
Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
100%
Circular
Economy
2Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
Business segments
3Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
Befesa in 2023
Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
Operating cash flow
€1,181 million
€182 million
€117 million
+4% yoy
-15% yoy
-15% yoy
Growth
- Palmerton refurbishment: On track to capture growth in 2025
- Guangdong: Monitoring the development of the market; Cautiously progressing in third province
Dividend Dividend proposal for 2023: €0.73 per share (2022: €1.25)
Outlook
•
2024: Expecting to return to the growth path; Pressures faced in '23 to ease in '24:
€195m to €235m EBITDA (+7% to +29% yoy)
•
Mid-term: Decarbonisation and EV trends driving mid-term growth
4Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
ESG strategy and priorities
5Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
Health & Safety
- Significant improvement and initial goals were achieved earlier than expected
6Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
Material topics
7Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
CSRD
The Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive will have huge impact on reporting:
- Double Materiality Assessment
- Gap Analysis
- Reporting
- Limited Assurance by auditor
Application for the very first time in 2025 for 2024
8Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
ESG Reports
Befesa ESG Report 2021 and ESG Progress Report 2022:
https://www.befesa.com/sustainability/reports-policies-certifications
The Befesa ESG Report 2023 will be published in June 2024. It will be the last Befesa ESG Report. Starting in 2025, Befesa will report ESG and financials in a Combined Annual Report.
9Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
Befesa Contact
Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0) 2102 1001 0 Email: irbefesa@befesa.com
10Kepler Cheuvreux ESG Conference 29 May 2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Befesa SA published this content on 18 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2024 10:17:03 UTC.