PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Befesa will announce First Quarter 2024 Results on 25 April

Befesa will release First Quarter 2024 Results on Thursday, 25 April 2024. The information will be published on Befesa's website at 7.30 am CEST.

Befesa's management team will host a conference call at 9.00 am CEST for investors and analysts to present the First Quarter 2024 Results, followed by a questions and answers session. The presentation will also be available on Befesa's website at 7.30 am CEST.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed through the website link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/befesa-2024-q1

The webcast will be available on the Befesa website two hours after the event is completed.

Investor Relations

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

www.befesa.com