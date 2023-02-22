Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Befesa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BFSA   LU1704650164

BEFESA S.A.

(BFSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:37:04 2023-02-22 am EST
49.48 EUR   -2.69%
07:17aBefesa S A : will release Preliminary FY 2022 Results on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023
PU
02:34aGoldman lowers target for Befesa to 63 euros - 'Buy'
DP
01:15aBEFESA : Goldman Sachs maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Befesa S A : will release Preliminary FY 2022 Results on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

02/22/2023 | 07:17am EST
PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Befesa will announce Preliminary FY 2022 Results on 2nd March

Befesa will release Preliminary FY 2022 Results on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. The information will be published on Befesa's website at 7.30 am CET.

Befesa's management team will host a conference call at 9.00 am CET for investors and analysts to present Preliminary FY 2022 Results followed by a questions and answers session. The presentation will be also available on Befesa's website at 7.30 am CET.

The conference call will be webcasted live and can be accessed through the website link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/befesasa-2022-fy-prelim

The webcast will be available on the Befesa website two hours after the event is completed.

Investor Relations

Rafael Pérez

Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

www.befesa.com

Disclaimer

Befesa SA published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 12:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BEFESA S.A.
Financials
Sales 2022 1 112 M 1 187 M 1 187 M
Net income 2022 109 M 116 M 116 M
Net Debt 2022 519 M 554 M 554 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 2 034 M 2 171 M 2 171 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 880
Free-Float 94,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 50,85 €
Average target price 51,27 €
Spread / Average Target 0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Asier Zarraonandia Ayo Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wolf Uwe Lehmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Javier Molina Montes Executive Chairman
Juan Ignacio Varela Head-Information Technologies
Francisco Bolaños Head-Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEFESA S.A.12.85%2 171
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.2.04%34 792
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.2.15%10 272
STERICYCLE, INC.12.13%5 027
CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LIMITED1.90%4 101
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-3.34%3 964