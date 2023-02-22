Befesa S A : will release Preliminary FY 2022 Results on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

PRESS AND INVESTOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Befesa will announce Preliminary FY 2022 Results on 2nd March

Befesa will release Preliminary FY 2022 Results on Thursday, March 2nd, 2023. The information will be published on Befesa's website at 7.30 am CET.

Befesa's management team will host a conference call at 9.00 am CET for investors and analysts to present Preliminary FY 2022 Results followed by a questions and answers session. The presentation will be also available on Befesa's website at 7.30 am CET.

The conference call will be webcasted live and can be accessed through the website link:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/befesasa-2022-fy-prelim

The webcast will be available on the Befesa website two hours after the event is completed.

Investor Relations

Rafael Pérez

Director of Investor Relations & Strategy

Email: irbefesa@befesa.com

Phone: +49 2102 1001 0

www.befesa.com