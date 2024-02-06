HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Broker) - Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking has added Befesa to its rating with a "Buy" and a target price of 46 euros. Thanks to its unique focus and first-mover advantage in securing sites, which leads to local monopolies, the industrial recycler has a dominant position in the fragmented European market, analyst Jorge Gonzalez Sadornil wrote in a report published on Tuesday. With around 50 percent of total installed capacity, Befesa is also one of the leading companies in the US market. In 2023, the company had felt headwinds from falling zinc prices, for example, but this should reverse in the current year./la/ajx

Publication of the original study: 06.02.2024 / 08:05 / CET First dissemination of the original study: 06.02.2024 / 08:06 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------